WATCH: Tom Brady Shares 'Man In The Arena' Finale Trailer, Airing Date

Tom Brady 's ESPN docuseries Man In The Arena will air its "final" episode next week.

Brady shared the trailer for the 10th episode, joking that was was the finale "for now at least, sorry if I messed that up with the whole unretiring thing guys."

The final episode will chronicle Brady's tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the previous nine episodes focused on his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Longtime Patriots and Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski -- who had previously been featured on episode 8 -- and the quarterback's father, Tom Brady Sr. , will be featured in the final episode.

In February, Religion of Sports , a production company co-founded by Brady, Pro Football Hall of Famer/media personality Michael Strahan and filmmaker Gotham Chopra , shared a video showing the elder Brady in black and white talking about his reaction to his son's retirement decision, which concluded by announcing the 10th and final Man in the Arena episode would air in April, though not specifying on a date at the time.

Brady officially announced his retirement on February 1, confirming his decision in a lengthy post shared on his verified Instagram account, before unretiring on March 13.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Brady shared on his verified Twitter account.

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.

The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.