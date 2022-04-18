Bike paradise on Colorado's Front Range: 42 acres of swooping, soaring dirt

Apr. 18—BOULDER — The views are nice — those iconic Flatirons draped across the mountains. But that's not why Matt Watson walked his bike to the top of this ramp near the heart of town.

"I live for catching air," he says before plunging down. "This is what it's all about."

This is Valmont Bike Park, where it's about thrill, yes, but where it's also about learning and practicing the many ways of two wheels.

After-school kids and lunch-hour adults lap the pump tracks and flow trails weaving the sun-splashed compound, while pros race down slalom courses and defy gravity on vertical jumps. Visitors of varied disciplines come from near and far to test their limits on these 42 acres of swooping, soaring dirt. Riders are estimated to be around 40,000 every year, with upwards of 300 tallied on the busiest summer days.

Valmont is a free-of-charge playground said to be unlike any other bike park out there, unmatched by counterparts around Colorado, including Denver's 7 1/2 -acre Ruby Hill Bike Park.

"In terms of scope, there's nothing like it," says Lee McCormack, the reputed coach who makes Valmont's progressive, skill-building circuit his home dojo.

It's a "world-class venue," McCormack says. "The happiest place on Earth that's not Disneyland."

Which isn't always the case at other, smaller bike parks. Some trend hostile, "like surf culture, where everybody's fighting for the wave," McCormack says. It's a culture bred by the dynamics: a set of volunteer individuals feeling ownership of the jumps and trails requiring tedious, back-breaking maintenance.

Valmont, however, is owned and managed by the city, the staff a constant presence. "So it feels like it belongs to everybody," McCormack says.

As was the hope in 2008, when officials approved the "state-of-the-art" vision laid out by local enthusiasts.

"To our knowledge, Valmont was the first municipal bike park of that scale in the world," McCormack says. "This was a big deal."

This was a pitch well-received in a bike-devoted town.

Since 1989, Boulder proudly reports adding a mile of pedaling path every year, along with underpasses — contributing to officials today deeming 95% of arterial streets "bike friendly." Valmont's approval marked the beginning of the city's annual mission to commit almost half of the transportation budget to bikes, transit and pedestrians.

"People wanted somewhere to train and ride and race on dirt where they didn't have to get in their car," says Mike Rossi, a longtime presence in the parks department.

More than 220,000 cubic yards of dirt were dumped across a mostly flat, blank slate. A contractor got busy transforming the land, sculpting the trails and high features with a mixture of clay and water. The park opened in 2011 to the tune of about $1.2 million.

And then came a daunting realization: Without continued, constant sculpting and watering, the terrain would crumble and become hazardous. Volunteers couldn't keep up, officials found.

"Frankly, the city didn't know what it was getting into," Rossi says.

A new model was formed, one no longer counting on volunteers but instead on local commercial interests. McCormack represents but one contractor at the park, paying the city to host his clients there, while revenue from races and events also helps fund the majority of costs. With help from seasonal workers, Rossi supervises a staff of two other full-timers committed to the park.

Dylan Shomaker does the technical stuff. He's the one specializing in angles, measuring the right take-offs and landing zones. He's the stubbled, sun-burnt 30-year-old often seen probing his creations by bike and packing and grooving jumps by golf cart. His other tools are shovel, rake, broom and pickax, touted with buckets of material that's 65% clay. Water for molding is paramount; it's provided by sprinklers around.

Shomaker's is an imperfect, never-ending craft. It's determined by the elements more than any manual. It's learned by sweaty, sometimes-bloody experience.

"I was 23 when I first started riding dirt jumps here," Shomaker says, "and within the first few months, I had like 30-something stitches in my elbows."

There's more pain in his free time, when he's off the clock and touring the park in attempted pleasure. He's always noting something that needs tending to, a pocked steep here, a beaten berm there.

"It definitely feels like fighting a losing battle," Shomaker says.

More and more, he's been thinking about the original ideal of volunteers. About these bigger crowds translating to bigger, helping forces.

There's also the concern of staying relevant — "keeping people excited about riding here," Shomaker says. Rossi asks: "With so many bike parks being built, how do we stay a destination?"

People are still coming, more than ever. Atop the scenic ramp, air-craving Watson came from his home near Denver. He used to live in Boulder, years before Valmont was built.

"I was shocked when I found it," Watson says. "I wouldn't have left if this was here."

