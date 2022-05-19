ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is back on the menu today

By Emma Balter
Chron.com
Chron.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many fans were devastated when Mexican Pizza was taken off the menu at Taco Bell. Almost two years later, it...

www.chron.com

Comments / 1

CultureMap Houston

These are Houston’s 9 best restaurants for 2022

With the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards less than a week away, the time has come to examine the nominees for Restaurant of the Year. As selected by our panel of local restaurant industry experts, these nine nominees are leading Houston’s culinary scene. They’re a diverse lot, covering everything from a...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Sunshine’s Vegan opens in Houston’s historic Fifth Ward

HOUSTON – Family, friends, and loyal customers attended the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of Sunshine’s Vegan restaurant. Sunshine’s Health Food Store & Vegetarian Deli has served the Houston community for over 30 years and opened its second location, located at 1202 Lockwood, on Saturday. “I never imagined,...
HOUSTON, TX
Restaurant Review

Top 4 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Pearland, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This is one of the best cafés in the city, especially for those who always want to have a full meal with tea or coffee. Other than tasty fried chicken, they have many other dishes like cheese, chorizo, eggs, chilaquiles salsa and served with green salsa. Not a lot of cafes serve fried chicken so this really sets country place cafe apart from the rest.
PEARLAND, TX
KBTX.com

Travelers at Houston Hobby Airport deal with no air conditioning

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) -An air conditioning outage at Hobby Airport has been resolved as of 3:30 p.m., airport officials tell our sister station KHOU. The issues started at 7:30 a.m. and hours later, it got so, “Toasty in the terminal” that airport staff had to deploy fans and giveaway bottled water.
HOUSTON, TX
Essence

Explore Houston's Colorful And Flavorful Black-Owned Restaurant And Food Scene

Visit Houston for fun and stay for the food. Chefs and restaurateurs are blowing up on the burgeoning Black food scene as they create amazing cuisine at inventive eateries all over town. From opportunities to try food from a variety of vendors to spots that specialize in everything from BBQ to others that fuse flavors from an assortment of cultures, here are a few places for you to visit with an empty stomach next time you’re in H-Town.
HOUSTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Houston suburb’s rank as No. 2 richest in Texas leads our top stories

Editor’s note: It’s time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Affluent Houston neighbor cashes in as No. 2 richest county in Texas, new report shows. Aside from Fort Bend County, six other counties from the Houston area made Stacker’s list of the 50 richest counties in Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

LIST: Where kids can bowl for free in the Houston area this summer

May through August, kids can bowl for free at select Houston-area bowling alleys as part of the Kids Bowl Free program. Bowling centers participating in the program are providing kids ages 2 to 15 two free bowling games each day through the end of the summer. Parents can register their...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

4 thrift store looks perfect your next vacation

HOUSTON – If you’re going on vacation this summer, you’re probably already spending tons of money on airfare and accommodation. So why not save some big bucks on your travel wardrobe?. Jen Meneely and Pippa Williams, local thrift bloggers with Too Cheap Blondes showed us 4 chic...
HOUSTON, TX
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

