Emmitt Smith wants current Cowboys to reach potential - Bob Glauber, Newsday. Another Cowboys legend weighs in on the current state of the team. “It is disappointing, because you see how talented this team can be, was [in past years], and has the potential to be,” Smith told Newday. “The disappointing part is not seeing this team maximize its true potential, how it’s done, what they need to do. They need to figure those things out quickly for themselves, individually and as a complete team.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO