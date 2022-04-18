ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Century Farm Deadline Is May 1

By Townsquare Sedalia
 1 day ago
There’s still time to apply to the Missouri Century Farm Program. Deadline is May 1. If your farm has been in your family since Dec. 31, 1922, you can apply to have it recognized as a Missouri Century...

