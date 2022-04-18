Missouri Century Farm Deadline Is May 1

So this is a true story. I was driving from Columbia Missouri to Rolla Missouri about 4 years ago. I was driving there for a job interview. I was driving down one of those long strips of highway in a more rural part of Missouri, that so many of us have done on many occasions. I thought I saw something in the middle of the road, and as I got a little closer, it turned out it was a turtle. I was lucky that I did not run it over, and I was able to straddle the road and not harm the turtle, who eventually made it to the other side of the road.

