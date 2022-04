Dillian Whyte has dismissed suggestions that he was knocked out or dropped by upcoming opponent Tyson Fury in old sparring sessions between the pair.The British heavyweights will clash at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, as Fury defends the WBC title against someone with whom he is very familiar.Fury, 33, and Whyte, 34, sparred with one another earlier in their careers, with Fury having said often in the build-up to Saturday’s main event that he dominated his compatriot in those encounters.“Tyson Fury’s never knocked me out and never dropped me,” Whyte told The Independent columnist Steve Bunce in an interview...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO