Honolulu, HI

Camping, use of other facilities suspended at popular beach to protect sea turtles

By Samie Solina
hawaiinewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For 19 weeks, there won’t be overnight camping and bathrooms and shower facilities won’t be open after twilight at Bellows Field Beach Park. Officials say these restrictions will help them protect turtles as they nest. The city’s Department...

Lifestyle
