ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

22-year-old Omaha man dies after shooting

By Omaha World-Herald
KPVI Newschannel 6
 1 day ago

OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man died at a local hospital after being shot near 60th Street and Ames Avenue. Eltio Plater was...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

No charges after 74-year-old boater pulls couple from lake, then fatally shoots man he helped rescue

South Carolina officials say they won't file charges against a boater who fatally shot a man that he helped rescue from the water. A statement from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office says 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner ruled that the Tuesday shooting of 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan by an unnamed 74-year-old man "was in self-defense and no charges will be filed."
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
CBS Baltimore

Overnight Shootings In Baltimore Leave 22-Year-Old Dead, Another Man Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and another was injured in two separate shootings that unfolded in southern Baltimore from late Sunday into early Monday morning, authorities said. The shootings played out roughly four hours and less than a mile apart, with the first being reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Grace Court, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers responding to that shooting found paramedics providing first aid to 22-year-old Allan Howard, who had been shot, police said. Despite efforts to save his life, Howard died at the scene. Shortly after 3 a.m., officers were called to a separate report of gunfire in the 3800 block of 10th Street, police said. There they found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was taken to an area hospital, where at last check he was listed in stable condition, according to police. As of Monday, Baltimore has seen 75 homicides and 149 non-deadly shootings this year, compared to 63 homicides and 108 non-deadly shootings for the same period last year, according to figures provided by police. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call city police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Missing man found dead

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
ENTERPRISE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Homicides#Creighton University#Omaha
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being heavily trapped in crash in Cary

A 61-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Cary Tuesday morning. The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department responded at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to East Main Street and Second Street in Cary for a motor […]
CARY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

Great-Grandmother Recovering From Brutal Beating by Carjacker Who Later Died in Crash

A great-grandmother was attacked and brutally beaten by a man who stole her car, only to crash it and die in the wreckage on a stretch of Texas interstate. Shirleen Hernandez, 72, had stopped at a San Antonio Shell gas station one morning last week to purchase a Diet Coke, something she did every day. On her way inside, she was assaulted by a man who savagely beat her in a struggle for her car keys, authorities said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Oxygen

Man Found Guilty For Shooting Woman And Recording Himself Kicking Her Until She Died

A man from Michigan was found guilty of shooting a woman several times before filming himself kicking her to death. Andrew John-Lawrence Lafey, 23, stood accused of murdering Gracyn Brickley, 18, on Feb. 16, 2021, behind a Maple Grove Township home, according to Lansing NBC affiliate WILX. Lafey shot Brickley several times with a .22 rifle before using his mobile phone to record himself kicking the young woman to death, a horrifying attack that lasted nearly 11 minutes.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WLKY.com

68-year-old Taylorsville man dies after crash on Spencer County highway

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A 68-year-old man died after a two-car crash Wednesday in Spencer County. Kentucky State Police said the crash was reported sometime Wednesday on KY-155. According to a preliminary investigation, troopers determined that a 46-year-old man from Peewee Valley was driving south on KY-155 when he struck a 2016 BMW headed north.
SPENCER COUNTY, KY
YourCentralValley.com

Man found with stolen catalytic converters, meth in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after officers found him with meth and a stolen catalytic converter during a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 3:45 a.m., officers pulled over a truck at Cornell Street and Orange Avenue for an unknown reason. During the traffic stop, officers say […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Passersby save Nebraska deputy from fiery crash

Passersby helped save the life of a Nebraska deputy whose cruiser caught fire in a crash Monday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol, in a statement, credited the public with saving the life of Scotts Bluff County Deputy Josh Ruzicka, 39, of Gering. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. Monday....
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy