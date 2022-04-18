ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney World Readies Its Universal Studios Killers

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

Disney World has always been more about family rides than thrills. Magic Kingdom has its "mountains" (Splash, Space, Thunder) and the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, but these are pretty mild thrill rides compared with, say, Universal Studios Incredible Hulk or Hollywood Rip Rocket at the Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report company's Florida theme parks.

And while Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has the Aerosmith Rockin' Roller Coaster at Hollywood Studios and Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom, its most-recent rides have been about story and not thrills. Stars Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios and Avatar: Flight of Passage offer some thrills and incredible effects, but they're certainly not as thrilling as many Universal Studios rides.

Universal Studios, however, has not skimped on the roller coasters with its latest additions. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Islands of Adventure takes Harry Potter theming and adds it to an innovative roller coaster, while that same park's Jurassic World VelociCoaster uses the popular film franchise for an unabashedly thrilling coaster experience.

Disney hasn't really had an answer to those rides, but over the next few months, that's going to change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbNrv_0fCYiWSK00
Image source: Walt Disney

Why Do Roller Coasters Matter to Disney and Universal?

Magic Kingdom has always been more of a family/little kids park. Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at least give older kids and thrill seekers something to do other than tame dark rides, parades, and character pictures. The problem is that none of these rides holds up well next to what Universal Studios offers.

That makes Universal Studios more appealing to families with older kids. It has story-based rides for the whole family (Spider-Man, Transformers, King Kong) but it also has a lineup of roller coasters and drop rides that make Disney look as if it's for little kids.

And while even diehard fans probably won't ride Jungle Cruise or Pirates of the Caribbean more than once or twice, roller coasters and thrill rides offer more chances for repeat riding. It's not that the story changes -- it's that fast turns and stomach-churning plummets remain fun (for people who like those things) time after time.

Disney seems to have gotten the message, and it has two new rides coming that finally answer Universal's unspoken challenge.

Enter Tron: Lightcycle and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Disney World has two major roller coasters planned at its Florida theme parks. The first, Tron: Lightcycle Run, is a clone of the similarly named ride at Shanghai Disneyland. It's a semi-enclosed launched steel motorbike roller coaster attraction, Disney Tourist Blog reported.

"As the name suggests, the roller coaster is based on the Tron films. It starts with guests entering a huge gravity/show building, where they step onto the Grid and board their own motorbike or lightcycle," the site shared.

"Like Space Mountain or Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, much of the ride is in a darkened show building, but unlike those, the climax of the attraction is a loop underneath a large color-changing canopy, which is also the iconic feature of the attraction’s facade."

In grand Disney fashion, it's a thrill ride, but one with heavy theming (albeit tied to a movie franchise that wasn't exactly a huge hit).

Disney has not said when the Tron ride will open, but it has begun testing it and completion appears near.

The second roller coaster will mark a major first for Epcot. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind marks the park's first coaster. In addition to being an Epcot first and the first Guardians of the Galaxy Ride at the company's Florida theme parks, it's also the first reverse launch for a Disney coaster.

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world, housed in one of the largest show buildings ever constructed for a Disney theme park," the company said on its blog. "By volume, four Spaceship Earths would fit inside the attraction’s massive new show building."

The ride replaces the decidedly unthrilling World of Energy (which had been branded to Ellen Degeneres in its last run).

"Located in the park’s newly renamed World Discovery neighborhood, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be the first “other-world” showcase pavilion at Epcot," Disney said.

"Xandarians traveled from their homeworld in the Andromeda galaxy to Earth -- or Terra, as they call it -- to build this Wonders of Xandar pavilion, inviting Epcot guests to learn more about their people and their advanced technologies. Until the Guardians arrive, anyway, and adventure ensues."

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind debuts May 27 at Epcot and passholder previews will take place before that.

Comments / 24

Britta K Brämick
1d ago

I wish some of you would boycott, remember to tell your friends. these lines and wait times are getting too long so JUST GO AWAY

Reply
7
Ross Lampright
1d ago

I feel bad they are wasting all their money in this sinking ship.

Reply
11
roger
1d ago

If they were paying people to go I would still stay home .

Reply
7
Related
Cinema Blend

Universal Orlando Is Being Sued For $250 Million Over New Epic Universe Park

Universal Orlando Resort is in the middle of a massive expansion as it is building a third full theme park called Epic Universe. For theme park fans an entirely new park is a very exciting thing, but now the new park may have hit a stumbling block as a $250 million lawsuit has been filed over 135 acres of land that includes space Epic Universe will occupy.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
THEATER & DANCE
DoYouRemember?

Disney Guest Is Officially ‘Done With Disney’ After Awful Experience

An anonymous Disney park guest is claiming they are “done with Disney” after they had an awful experience at one of the parks. It had been the first time that the guest had gone to a Disney park in six years, and they definitely didn’t have the experience they’d hoped for. “I’m at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse,” the guest explained.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Ellen Degeneres
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Universal Studios Closes Harry Potter Attraction Indefinitely

Harry Potter fans headed to Universal Studios Orlando to experience Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure have learned some disappointing news, as the theme park recently confirmed that the ride's preshow has been closed indefinitely. Earlier this month, one fan reached out on social media for information on why the preshow wasn't operational, with the park confirming that not only was it closed, but that there was also no ETA on when it would resume operations. Luckily, the actual attraction appears to be unaffected by this closure, with it just being the preshow heading into the ride that is impacted. Stay tuned for updates on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Universal Studios#Hollywood Studios#Avatar
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
shefinds

Fans Spotted A Huge Photoshop Fail In The New 'Kardashians' Promo Photo—Check It Out!

What’s more scandalous than one Kardashian at the center of another Photoshop scandal? All of the Kardashians! Six female members of the Kardashian/Jenner family have come under fire for the promo picture for their brand new Hulu reality TV show, The Kardashians, which was released on Hulu’s Instagram page on Thursday, March 31st, as there seems to be something very off with the way they look!
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Disney workers threaten more strikes unless firm stops building attractions in Florida - including a Guardians of the Galaxy ride and a Tron rollercoaster - in protest of the state's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy and Tron rollercoasters are just two projects in the pipeline at Disney World that could be delayed if employees who are protesting the company's response to Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill get their way. Protesters have asked the company to halt donations to...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy