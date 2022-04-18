ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

4/18: CBS News Mornings

CBS News
CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWidespread destruction, bloodshed reported in...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Joelle Martinez Named CBS News West Coast Bureau Chief

Click here to read the full article. CBS News has tapped Joelle Martinez, most recently at Vice News, as its new West Coast bureau chief. Martinez will start on April 4 and report to Terri Stewart, senior vice president and national executive editor for the network. Mark Lima had been West Coast bureau chief, but was named to vice president and Washington bureau chief In January. Martinez will oversee newsgathering for the western region. She most recently was deputy bureau chief for Vice News in Los Angeles, where she coordinated coverage of the protests following the murder of George Floyd, as well...
ENTERTAINMENT
Channel 3000

Talking international travel with CBS News’ Peter Greenberg

MADISON, Wis. — CBS News senior travel advisor Peter Greenberg joins Live at Four to talk about travel across the globe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
Hello Magazine

Tony Dokoupil misses CBS Mornings as he tests positive for Covid

CBS Mornings star Tony Dokoupil has revealed he will be missing in action for a while on TV after testing positive for Covid-19. The TV star posted a short statement on social media on Tuesday, revealing that rather surprisingly, he's feeling better than usual despite getting the virus. He wrote:...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Ukrainian
Boston

Live updates: The very latest on the 2022 Boston Marathon

Get all the latest reports on the race from Hopkinton to Boston this Marathon Monday. How to keep track of your favorite runners during the 2022 Boston Marathon. The runner you plan to cheer for on Monday has put in the work; now it’s your turn to make sure you’re keeping up to date on their progress through the race. The Boston Athletic Association’s racing app lets you do just that with live tracking, which is also available on the BAA website. All you need is their bib number or name.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox Left-Hander Rich Hill To Pitch Monday With Memories Of Late Father Running Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — For Red Sox left-hander and Milton native Rich Hill, the Boston Marathon has always had a special place in his heart. His father, Lloyd Hill Sr., ran the Marathon 37 times during his life. With the Red Sox set to play another Marathon Monday game at Fenway Park, Rich will be thinking about his father, who passed away on Friday at the age of 94. The 42-year-old southpaw, who is scheduled to start against the Minnesota Twins on Monday, spoke to WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche about the memories he has of his father running the Marathon. “I can’t describe how kind...
BOSTON, MA
CBS 8

Ka’anapali Dreamin’ with CBS 8 Mornings!

CBS 8 Mornings at 6am and 7am is giving away four (4) deluxe resort vacation getaways for two persons to the Ka’anapali Beach Hotel on Maui, Hawaii!. Each incredible vacation package includes 4-nights accommodations (double-occupancy in a premium partial ocean view room), economy airfare for two from San Diego to Kahului, Hawaii and a $50.00 food & beverage credit per day of your stay! Experience a Hawaiian hotel with a true sense of place at the Ka’anapali Beach Hotel. Unveiled with its $75 million renovations are Premium rooms in two wings and Huihui, beachfront restaurant with a distinct, cultural dining experience. Renovated rooms in the Papaku and Kauhale wings, designed with culture at the forefront, provide a modern retreat with Hawaiian touches and incorporates Hawaiian artifacts handcrafted by employees. Maui’s newest beachfront restaurant, Huihui, serves up creations with a modern twist on Hawaiian cooking methods and ingredients, inspired by Hawaii’s unmatched land and sea. For more information visit www.kbhmaui.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boston Globe

Sports make Patriots Day in Boston like no other day anywhere

Chances are there are fans elsewhere who will claim that their home city has a day that perfectly captures the competitiveness and camaraderie of sports like our Patriots Day. Should you come across these creatures, don’t begrudge them their misguided daydream. They obviously haven’t been here on a day like Monday. They just cannot know any better.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Acts of kindness encouraged on One Boston Day

The city is marking nine years since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Standing together on Friday, the city will mark nine years since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. One Boston Day, which began in 2015, serves as a way to reflect on the resiliency of the city amid the April 15, 2013 tragedy.
BOSTON, MA
CBS News

Sneak peek: Death on Safari

An American woman dies by gunshot on a safari trip. Was it murder or an accident? "48 Hours" contributor Debora Patta reports Saturday, April 16 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running

HOPKINTON, Mass. — (AP) — The fastest Boston Marathon field ever returned from the quickest turnaround in the 126-year history of the event, leaving Hopkinton for Boston’s Back Bay on Monday morning, six months after a smaller and socially distanced race was forced to the fall. Under...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Perfect spring weather greets Boston Marathon's April return

BOSTON — (AP) — The daffodils have sprouted, the fall foliage has all been raked away, and the Boston Marathon is back in the spring where it belongs. The world’s most prestigious marathon will return to the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square on Monday, three years after the last Patriots' Day race and six months after its 125th edition was delayed, canceled and delayed again by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
Action News Jax

Boston Marathon 2022 racers cross finish line

BOSTON — For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon is being run during its traditional Patriots Day, on the third Monday of April. Boston25News reported that about 30,000 athletes started the 26.2-mile race, starting in Hopkinton and hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square, in the heart of Boston.
BoardingArea

How to Track & Watch the 2022 Boston Marathon!

The 2022 Boston Marathon is kicking off today and here is how you can watch and track the 2022 Boston Marathon to keep track of friends and others. For the first time in 3 years, the Boston Marathon is being run live on Patriots’ Day in Boston! There are over 28,000 runners that are getting ready to take off on this epic journey. If you have friends or family running or are just interested in it, here is how to track and watch the 2022 Boston Marathon!
BOSTON, MA
CBS News

CBS News

432K+
Followers
51K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy