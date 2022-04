BOSTON (CBS) — After finishing second last October, Daniel Romanchuk added another Boston Marathon win to his resume on Monday. The 23-year-old from Illinois won the 2022 Boston Marathon men’s wheelchair race with relative ease, taking an early lead and never giving it up. It’s the second Boston victory for Romanchuk, who also won Boston in 2019. That morning, Romanchuk became the youngest men’s wheelchair champ at the age of 20. He was also the first American man to win the wheelchair race since 1993. On Monday, Romanchuk won with an official time of 1:26:58. He led for 23 miles of the...

