USFL kicks off ... again Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports After being gone for decades, another incarnation of the USFL is back. The league started its season over the weekend with 4 games in Birmingham, Alabama, and there were plenty of interesting moments and plays.USFL: Birmingham Stallions vs New Jersey Generals New Jersey Generals wide receiver Randy Satterfield (81) makes the leagueÕs first touchdown with a catch from New Jersey Generals quarterback Luis Perez (2) and is hit by Birmingham Stallions defensive back Tae Hayes (3) at Protective Stadium. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY SportsUSFL: Birmingham Stallions vs New Jersey Generals Birmingham Stallions defensive...

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO