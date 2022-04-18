ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwell Health Announces Special Benefit Concert At UBS Arena

By Courtney Griffin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwell Health’s “Side By Side: A Celebration of Service” is making its return to the UBS Arena with a special benefit concert from John Legend, along with a special appearance from Jason Derulo. This two-day festival starts on Sunday, May 29. This event will begin with...

