10 Stylish Activewear Brands That Will Make You Want to Work Out

By Hana Hong
Real Simple
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI truly believe that activewear is one of the hardest clothing categories to shop smartly for. Not only does it have to be movable, comfortable, and breathable, it also has to be high-quality enough to withstand multiple washes. Plus, squeezing in a good workout during your busy day is hard enough—doesn't...

www.realsimple.com

papermag.com

Lizzo Wants to Reinvent Shapewear

All the rumors are true — Lizzo is launching her very own shapewear line. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” said Lizzo in a statement. YITTY designs come from sizes XS to 6X, emphasizing what Lizzo does best: embracing natural beauty just as it comes, and making women feel good. “It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

The Iconic Tory Burch Logo Sandals Come In an Office-Ready Style That’s 47% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Per Olivia Rodrigo and every It Girl of the moment, micro mini skirts and Coach shoulder bags are making major comebacks. Another style that’s on the rise again are Tory Burch’s signature slides. They’re as classic as they get and hold their crown as some of the most versatile shoes you can wear during the spring and summer. The Double T logo never fully left the mainstream, but it has lost some relevance...
APPAREL
Travel + Leisure

These Sporty $39 Sandals Are the 'Best Walking Shoes Ever,' According to Travelers

A pair of comfortable sandals that will support your feet through standing and walking all day can be hard to find. Luckily, Skechers has a wide variety of pain-free, versatile shoes that have rave reviews from shoppers. Frequent travelers tout one pair of sandals, in particular, for its comfort and style, claiming that the shoes hold up even after miles of walking per day through crowded airports, bustling city streets, and busy theme parks. And right now, you're in luck since some sizes and colors are on sale for as little as $39, making it the perfect time to shop.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

21 Lululemon Deals to Shop Now: Save on Leggings, Tops, Joggers and More

Lululemon has put its best-selling legging on sale in multiple colorways on a page that you might have missed before. Lululemon just dropped new deals in its We Made Too Much section filled with major discounts up to 40% off its popular athletic apparel. Not only is the stylish legging on sale, it's also available just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best this spring.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Upgrades Basic Pullover With Lululemon Pants, Louis Vuitton Handbag & Yeezy Sneakers for Pilates

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey is a master at cozy street style fashion. The SKN by LH founder was the ultimate material girl as she arrived at a Forma Pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey kept it casual in a pearl gray pullover from Los Angeles streetwear brand Joah Brown. The vintage-inspired sweatshirt is crafted from custom knit French terry fabric and includes ribbed accents, a hidden kangaroo pocket and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travel + Leisure

Nordstrom Rack Just Put More Than 2,000 Comfortable, Stylish Sandals on Sale for $50 or Less

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Warmer weather means it's finally sandal season. It's time to put away the boots and let those toes peek out. But, as you may know, sandals don't often provide the same support and comfort as a sneaker or closed shoe. Whether you are going on a trip where you'll be roaming the streets all day, have a job that keeps you on your feet, or just need a good pair of sandals to wear while getting in your steps, you want a sandal that is comfortable and stylish enough that you don't have to keep a spare pair of shoes in your purse to change into for dinner. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack put over 2,200 pairs of women's sandals on sale for under $50, which means you have practically endless options to choose from for your perfect summer shoe.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

16 Stores Like Abercrombie & Fitch for Staple Pieces and Trends Alike

In case you hadn’t heard, Abercrombie & Fitch has reinvented its brand, and we’ve been obsessed for the past year. Far from the days of moose logos and exclusionary sizing, the brand now sells trendy pieces like wide-leg trousers and corset tops, as well as staple pieces like blazers and high-quality jeans. If you’re looking for other stores like Abercrombie & Fitch, we have you covered. These 16 brands encompass similar styles and varying price points, ideal for every kind of shopper.
SHOPPING
WWD

The 20 Best Flared Jeans That Offer a Modern Take on ‘70s Style

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. From ultra-glam disco to effortless boho and punk rock, the ’70s remain one of the most eclectic, boundary-breaking and sought-after fashion decades of all time. So, it’s no surprise that style influences from that era keep coming back in fashion— including in 2022. Sky-high platforms, crochet pieces, mini skirts and yes, even flared jeans are everywhere — from the runways to the red carpet to TikTok — bringing on a slight ‘70s resurgence...
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Amazon Deals on Tory Burch Bags, Shoes & More for Spring 2022

Spring is here and if clearing out the cobwebs from winter means making room for new handbags, that's some spring cleaning we can get behind. When we're shopping for new purses, there are two words that get us to stop and shop: deal and designer and you can find both at Amazon! For the first week of spring, we've set our focus on Tory Burch. Right now, you can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories to shop with Amazon deals, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

Even Teachers Love These 'Incredibly Comfortable' and Stylish Sandals That Deliver All-Day Support

If you're doing anything that requires you to stand or walk all day, you're going to need some comfortable shoes that'll cushion and support your feet. However, you may have noticed that many options out there aren't necessarily fashionable. Don't give up hope just yet: These on-sale Chaco Wayfarer Sandals deliver equal parts comfort and style, so you can keep stepping without hurting your feet.
APPAREL
People

These Best-Selling Sports Bras on Amazon Come in a 3-Pack That's 60% Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You're truly missing out if you've never experienced a bra that provides light support but feels like you're wearing nothing at all. Let's be honest, a bra with wires and tight seams can cause chafing and feel incredibly uncomfortable, especially if you're working out. Amazon has a plethora of sports bras, and thankfully, we found one that's wireless and seamless. Plus, it's backed by more than 23,000 perfect ratings.
YOGA
Footwear News

Queen Latifah Takes the Set of ‘The Equalizer’ in Prada Sneakers That Come With Pouches

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Queen Latifah shows how to make wearing sneakers versatile. The “U.N.I.T.Y.” rapper was spotted while on the set of her CBS show, “The Equalizer,” in a sporty-chic ensemble. Latifah wore a slightly oversized gray blazer with zippered pockets on the arm and bodice that provided storage and eye-catching details. Underneath, she went with a yellow sweater that had a multicolored marble wash printed on the front and outlined in the same vibrant yellow....
BEAUTY & FASHION

