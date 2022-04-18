ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Retail Store Workers at Grand Central Terminal Move to Unionize

By Arnold Zafra
Mac Observer
 1 day ago

Apple workers at the flagship store at Grand Central Station in Manhattan are forming a formal workers’ union. They are now gathering signatures of possible members. If successful, this will be the first time that an Apple Retail Store will have a worker’s union. Fruit Stand Workers...

Apple is poised for a grand fintech offensive

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: Robinhood cashes in, Apple is poised for a fintech offensive, and El Salvador holds back on its bitcoin bond. Robinhood shareholders didn’t seem impressed by the splashy rollout of its new spending account, the latest evolution of a product that’s seen a troubled road to market. Its first attempt to introduce a “Checking” product in 2018 ran aground when SIPC refused to extend its brokerage-account insurance to the product. It revamped the product in 2019 with FDIC insurance. The 2022 version — called Robinhood Cash Card, or the Robinhood Money LLC Stored Value Account if you’re nasty — offers a bonus on rounded-up savings that varies from 10% to 100%. It’s a practical product, and the interchange on debit card purchases could be a steady revenue stream. But it’s not as exciting as the go-go stock and crypto trading that once juiced Robinhood’s own shares.
Seattle Starbucks store votes to unionize as movement grows

March 23 (UPI) -- Employees at a Starbucks store in Seattle voted to unionize, giving the fledgling effort to organize one of its highest-profile victories in the coffee establishment's hometown. Before the unanimous vote at the Seattle store, five stores in the Buffalo, N.Y., area and another one in Mesa,...
AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
#Apple Retail Stores#Union Workers#Grand Central Station
Staten Island Warehouse Becomes First Amazon Union

You may have heard the early-pandemic horror stories of Amazon’s working conditions, including workers being denied breaks to the point of incontinence, and even on the job deaths. In an ongoing effort to support the frontline workers at Amazon, more than 8,300 workers at Amazon’s only fulfillment center in...
Reebok Suspends Russian Retail Stores and E-Commerce

Reebok is the latest brand to take a stand against Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Its parent company, Authentic Brands Group, issued a statement on the matter today. “Over the last several weeks, we have been working closely with our partners to suspend all branded stores and e-commerce operations...
Second Starbucks Location in Mesa, Arizona, Votes to Unionize

A second Starbucks cafe in Mesa, Arizona, has voted to form a union under Workers United. Eight company-owned Starbucks cafes have now voted to unionize in the United States. The growing union push will be one of the challenges that incoming interim CEO Howard Schultz will have to tackle when he assumes the role on April 4.
Takeaway in talks with potential buyers for Grubhub, says CEO Groen

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com is in talks with potential buyers over a possible sale of its U.S. arm Grubhub, Chief Executive Jitse Groen said on Wednesday. Groen was speaking on a call after the company posted a first quarter trading update, in which the company...
