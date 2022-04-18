Apple Retail Store Workers at Grand Central Terminal Move to Unionize

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: Robinhood cashes in, Apple is poised for a fintech offensive, and El Salvador holds back on its bitcoin bond. Robinhood shareholders didn’t seem impressed by the splashy rollout of its new spending account, the latest evolution of a product that’s seen a troubled road to market. Its first attempt to introduce a “Checking” product in 2018 ran aground when SIPC refused to extend its brokerage-account insurance to the product. It revamped the product in 2019 with FDIC insurance. The 2022 version — called Robinhood Cash Card, or the Robinhood Money LLC Stored Value Account if you’re nasty — offers a bonus on rounded-up savings that varies from 10% to 100%. It’s a practical product, and the interchange on debit card purchases could be a steady revenue stream. But it’s not as exciting as the go-go stock and crypto trading that once juiced Robinhood’s own shares.

FIFA ・ 26 DAYS AGO