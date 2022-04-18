ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creighton, NE

Baseball Moved from FS1 to FS2 on Monday

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOmaha, Neb. -- Due to a scheduling conflict created by the postponement of...

WOWT

Gretna’s Zane Flores commits to Oklahoma State

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gretna quarterback Zane Flores announced his commitment to Oklahoma state today on Twitter. The 3-star recruit has eight other offers, including one from Nebraska. This past season, Flores led the Dragons to the school’s first-ever Class A State Title game. The junior tallied 2,885 passing yards...
GRETNA, NE
Wyoming News

Huskers offer Lincoln High WR Beni Ngoyi, adding to in-state target list

Another week, another in-state offer extended by Nebraska to a class of 2023 prospect. On the first day that Husker coaches were out on the road for the spring evaluation period, the staff extended a scholarship offer to Lincoln High standout wide receiver Beni Ngoyi. The 6-foot-4 wideout has seen his recruitment take off over recent months as he picked up offers from Minnesota, Washington, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Kernels baseball achieves another victory in win St. Paul/Palmer

CAIRO, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball welcomed St. Paul/Palmer on Tuesday with the goal of advancing to 15-0. CCFC got things rolling and fast, leading the game 10-2 going into the fourth inning. The Kernels ended the evening with a 12-2 victory. Their next match up is April 21st at Platte Valley.
CENTRAL CITY, NE
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
94.1 KRNA

Iowa’s Last Greyhound Park Begins It’s Final Season

This past Saturday marked the beginning of the final season of greyhound racing at a facility in Iowa. The dogs will run at Dubuque's Iowa Greyhound Park through May 15th. Then it will shut its doors for good, ending greyhound racing in the state of Iowa, according to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach added to discrimination lawsuit

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A University of Iowa Linebackers coach has been added to a lawsuit being brought by seven former Hawkeye football players. The lawsuit accuses the Athletics Department and several coaches of racially motivated discrimination and harassment. Coach Seth Wallace has now been added to suit as...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (4-18-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – BOYS SCORES Storm Lake – 5, MOC-Floyd Valley – 2 Spencer – 2, Sioux Center – 1 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 2, West Sioux – 1 Western Christian – 2, Spirit Lake – 0 GIRLS SCORES Unity Christian – 5, Sheldon-Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0 Council Bluffs Lincoln – 2, Sioux City West […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KETV.com

Bennington's Lauridsen commits to Nebraska wrestling

BENNINGTON, Neb. — Kael Lauridsen, one of the top high school wrestlers in the state of Nebraska, committed to wrestle for the Huskers on Tuesday morning. The junior wrestler from Bennington has already won 3 state titles and could win a fourth next February, but has bigger plans of adding Big Ten and NCAA trophies to his cabinet.
BENNINGTON, NE
KCAU 9 News

Morningside’s Wurtz claims GPAC softball Player of the Week honors

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the softball player and pitcher-of-the-week for contests played April 11-17, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2021-22 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program. Katherine Wurtz of Morningside University is this week’s […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes Snapshot Profile: No. 7 Spencer Petras

Iowa senior quarterback Spencer Petras started 17 consecutive games dating back to the 2021 season before a shoulder injury sidelined him ahead of the Minnesota game. That injury opened the door for junior Alex Padilla to start three games against Minnesota, Illinois and at Nebraska. Petras returned to rescue Iowa in the Nebraska game, rallying the Hawkeyes from a 14-6 halftime deficit and beating the Huskers 28-21 after leading three second-half scoring drives and plunging in from two yards out for the game-winning score. Petras started the final two games of the season, but the results were middling. Iowa was routed in...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Assistant Coach Added To Lawsuit Filed By 7 Former Players

(Iowa City, IA) — The name of Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach Seth Wallace has been added to a discrimination and harassment lawsuit filed by seven former players. Wallace joins head coach Kirk Ferentz, athletic director Gary Barta, and assistant coaches Brian Ferentz and Chris Doyle as named defendants. The former Hawkeyes football players are demanding 20-million dollars from the athletic department for allegedly creating a racially hostile environment. The players have also brought new accusations to the legal action, claiming a therapist shared confidential sessions with the head coach – and alleging Ferentz then confronted the player about his concerns with the program.
IOWA CITY, IA

