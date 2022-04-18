Baseball Moved from FS1 to FS2 on Monday

Close has become the worst five-letter word in the Nebraska Athletic Department's language. And that word has now found its way into the baseball team's lexicon. The Huskers have lost seven of their last eight games. Six of those have been decided by one run; another was decided by two. The only win was a 1-0 victory in which NU threw a one-hitter.

