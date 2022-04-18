3 bodies separately pulled from Chicago waters in 2 days

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April. Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.Good Friday, 15 April: Ms Gaal is seen in the backyard...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 HOURS AGO