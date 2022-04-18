ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 bodies separately pulled from Chicago waters in 2 days

By Peter Marzano
KHON2
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WGN) — Three bodies were pulled from waters in Chicago in different locations over the weekend, officials confirmed. The body of an 80-year-old woman was pulled from the water at Bubbly Creek...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Video shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer

A Black man face-down on the ground was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer, the violent climax of a traffic stop, brief foot chase and struggle over a stun gun, according to videos of the April 4 incident.Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed outside a house in Grand Rapids. The white officer repeatedly ordered Lyoya to “let go” of his Taser, at one point demanding: “Drop the Taser!”Citing a need for transparency, the city’s new police chief, Eric Winstrom, on Wednesday released four videos, including critical footage of the shooting recorded by a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WDSU

Missing man's body pulled from Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS — A New Jersey man reported missing in January was found dead in the Mississippi River. The New Orleans Police Department said they found Michael Gelfand, 33, on March 18. Police say they are still investigating his death to figure out what happened. According to NOPD, he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KHON2

Store owner to be returned to California in girl’s shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Southern California shoe store owner accused of shooting and wounding a 9-year-old girl when he opened fire at shoplifters agreed Thursday to be returned from Nevada to face charges in the case. Police have said that Marqel Cockrell, 20, fled from the California desert...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found in waters of Salmon Bay off Ballard

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters investigating a report of a person in distress in Salmon Bay arrived to find a dead person in the water. Firefighters were called the waters off the 5300 block of 26th Avenue Northwest near Stimson Marina at around 8:30 a.m. Monday. A crew arrived to...
SEATTLE, WA
#Chicago River#Lake Michigan#Wgn#National News
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
WGN TV

Authorities recover body from Chicago River on North Side

CHICAGO – A body was recovered from the Chicago River on the North Side Friday morning. At around 8:50 a.m., police responded to the 2900 block of West Lawrence Avenue on the report of a body in the water. Police recovered a male victim, unknown age, who was found...
CHICAGO, IL
KHON2

Chicago man walking on street narrowly avoids falling skyscraper window

CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago man says a falling skyscraper window narrowly missed him as he was walking on the street Thursday evening. Dustin Curtis got quite a shock while walking near State and Superior amid high winds. Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal, NYC mother of two stabbed and stuffed in a duffle bag

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April. Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.Good Friday, 15 April: Ms Gaal is seen in the backyard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
97.9 WGRD

Holy Catfish Batman, A 131 Pound Catfish Has Been Caught

I have seen some big catfish in my day but this one weighed in at 131 pounds and is now the record holder. Catfishing is a lot of fun. You can find them in almost all rivers, Great Lakes, and some inland lakes. If you get a big one on it can be a lot of fun as long as you have the right tackle.
MICHIGAN STATE
KHON2

Why tourists are celebrating Easter weekend in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are tourists booking their tickets expecting to celebrate Easter in Hawaii? Well according to a new study on the best places to spend Easter in 2022, Honolulu ranked in the top ten best places. That’s according to WalletHub, a free credit score website, that ranked 100...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured. Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, who was one of three people initially...
COLUMBIA, SC
KOOL 96.5

Idaho State Police Issue Grave Warning About 420 Pot Use

Here’s the 411 on 420 from ISP. If you’re smoking weed stay home. If you’re not at home smoking weed, call a cab, Lyft, or Uber. April 20th is an unofficial marijuana holiday across the country. Some people who rarely smoke pot may decide it’s a good day to light up a joint, which is still illegal in Idaho. Some may also mix smoking with alcohol. The mix causes exponential growth in impairment. Many of our neighboring states have legalized the drug for medicinal and even recreational use.
IDAHO STATE

