Just how windy was it in Minnesota? It was so windy that planes had to use an unusual flight path and different runway to land as they battled strong winds Thursday. While we're used to the weather usually being somewhat windy here in southeast Minnesota (Rochester has been ranked as one of the Windiest Cities in the Country), Mother Nature really kicked those winds up a notch or two on Thursday.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO