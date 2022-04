Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO