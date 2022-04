CHICAGO — Chicago’s City Council rolled out electronic voting Wednesday after 185 years of tallying votes with pen and paper. It’s a win for transparency, as the technology makes it easier for Chicagoans to track how your alderperson voted on certain issues. The board of council votes is visible from council chambers at City Hall and online via a livestream feed. Previously, the lengthy roll call votes recorded by hand made it difficult for Chicago residents to track how their alderperson was voting.

