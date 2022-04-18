Colts officially sign CB Stephon Gilmore

The Indianapolis Colts officially signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the team announced Monday.

Though the news had already been reported that the two sides had agreed to contract terms, Colts fans know better than most that nothing is official until the team announces it as so.

After trading away Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Colts were able to mitigate the risk of the position by bringing in one of the biggest fishes in free agency.

Gilmore, 31, still has plenty left in the tank to give the Colts above-average play at the cornerback position for the next two seasons. He slides right into the CB1 spot on the boundary while Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers battle it out for the other boundary spot in nickel packages.

A South Carolina product, Gilmore was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Bills before signing a massive five-year deal with the New England Patriots during the 2017 offseason.

Gilmore enjoyed the best stretch of his career in four of those seasons with the Patriots before he was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler (2016, 2018-2021) and two-time All-Pro First Team selection (2018-2019). He was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 when he recorded six interceptions and 20 passes defended.