ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best action camera head mount

foxlexington.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Often the best way to accurately share the thrill and excitement of extreme sports is to record a first-person view. But it is hugely impractical to race on a motorbike or snowboard while holding onto a camera. The best...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro schematic shows camera bump, changes to the notch, more

Apple’s next flagship iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro, is set to bring a different notch for the first time since the iPhone X. Last week, its first CAD renders showed few design changes, hole punch + pill cutout, and now a new schematic gives a deeper look at the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max possible dimensions.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Insta360 ONE RS Series action camera shoots 360-degree action shots with the swap of a lens

Shoot incredible shots with the Insta360 ONE RS Series action camera. With just the swap of a lens, you can capture 360-degree and wide-angle action shots. Available in 4 editions—Twin, 4K, 1″, Expert, and Trio—it includes a 4K Boost Lens. All the while, the new 1/2″ 48 MP image sensor lets you capture more detailed 4K 60 fps videos and 48 MP photos. Moreover, the Insta360 ONE RS Series lets you shoot high-detailed 6K footage with a classic 2.35:1 ratio for widescreen view. You can also shoot first and point later. In particular, capture the action from all angles and select what to focus on after reframing. Plus, use the Invisible Selfie Stick for third-person view shots. Finally, this action camera series has a large, 1″ wide-angle lens that lets you shoot 5.3K wide-angle footage with precise details and realistic colors.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Insta360 debuts upgraded One RS modular action camera

Insta360 has unveiled the One RS, the company's latest modular action camera with an interchangeable lens that retails for $549.99 and packs a suite of upgrades over past models. The One RS uses Insta360's modular design, which includes a camera separated into three parts: a battery, a processor, and a...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gopro Camera#Action Camera#Gopro Accessories#Smartphone#Bestreviews#Gopro#Quickclip
komando.com

8 hidden Android features you should be using

As phones evolve, so do the features and options that control your phone. Miss an update or two, and suddenly you might be behind the curve of what’s the latest and greatest. Tap or click here for message upgrades, pay with your voice and more. With so many helpful...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
Apple Insider

Leaked 'iPhone 14 Pro' & 'iPhone 14 Pro Max' diagrams clearly show camera bump

Leaked diagrams show the "iPhone 14 Pro" and "iPhone 14 Pro Max" will be thicker and sport the same large camera bump. A more detailed leak of the "iPhone 14 Pro" shows that Apple won't be changing much about the external dimensions of the iPhone in its next update. However, the pill and hole-punch cutout remain front and center for the pro models.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Hidden trick lets you control your Apple Watch without even touching it

Apple has long been at the forefront when it comes to implementing accessibility features in its products. And while most people know about accessibility features on the Mac and the iPhone, accessibility features on the Apple Watch are less widely known. To this point, there is one accessibility feature on the Apple Watch that lets users initiate certain actions without even having to touch the device.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
hunker.com

Best Ring Outdoor Security Cameras 2022

Home protection is important, so it's no surprise that families are making home security a priority. With the continued popularity of advanced surveillance technology, homeowners have a myriad of options to choose from. And Ring's outdoor cameras, including their famed video doorbell, are some of the best on the market.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

What Is the Best-Handling Camera of All Time?

We often get quite caught up in the headline-grabbing specs of cameras — things like sensor resolution, burst speed, autofocus, and more. However, one thing you will not find on a spec sheet but that can have a huge impact on your quality of life is a camera's handling. Which cameras have been the best? This neat video discusses five top choices.
ELECTRONICS
Thrillist

Why This Tiny Action Camera Is Worth Bringing on Your Next Adventure

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Today, most people carry around top quality cameras in their...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Adam Savage builds a delirious head-mounted Nerf Blaster with laser sight

For the new episode of the Tested one-day build series, the crazy gadget creator decides to craft a functional head-mounted Nerf dart blaster with dual revolving magazines to surprise the lifeless targets with a blast of foam darts. The childlike enthusiasm of Adam Savage, the now discontinued MythBusters series’ co-host,...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Jabra's Elite Active 65t earbuds are almost half price for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. It’s not easy to find a good pair of earbuds, there are so many brands out there, and even mode models. When in doubt, go for something well-known, tried and tested - that’s our usual advice. The Jabra Elite Active 65t is a great example of a model that’s well-regarded and has stood the test of time.
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

The ‘iPhone 14’ Might Get These Big Front-Facing Camera Improvements

If a new supply chain report is accurate, this year’s “iPhone 14” lineup could be getting the most significant front-facing camera improvements we’ve seen in years. Even though the iPhone’s main camera systems have received some nice upgrades with each new model over the past few years, the front TrueDepth camera has remained identical since 2019; the iPhone 11 increased the resolution to 12MP, up from the 7MP of the iPhone X and iPhone XS, to introduce a wider field of view.
CELL PHONES
WGN TV

Best Amazon Fire tablet case

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. An Amazon Fire tablet is a handy gadget to have, but you must make sure that it’s always protected. There might be plenty of tablets to choose from, but they aren’t affordable enough that you can simply buy a new one every week. For that reason, you must get the right kind of protection to ensure that the screen and body remain scratch-free. The best solution to keep your Amazon Fire tablet in tiptop shape is to use a cover with it, which fits snugly around the gadget.
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

How To Zoom Out On Windows

Does your Windows screen look usually smaller than before? And everything else on the screen seems bigger? Then your screen is probably zoomed in. It’s not a big deal as it can happen accidentally while performing specific actions using a keyboard or mouse. Likewise, turning it back to how it was is not a huge issue either.
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

iPhone 14’s big selfie and FaceTime camera upgrades leaked

Every new iPhone generation brings at least two significant upgrades over last year’s models: A faster processor and a better overall camera experience. The iPhone 14 should be similar, and we’ve already seen a few processor and camera rumors for the 2022 models. The newest iPhone 14 leak concerns the selfie camera upgrades and comes from a trusted insider whose scoops often turn out to be accurate.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy