Robert Plant Says He’s Now the Guy on ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ Cover

By Martin Kielty
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Robert Plant joked that his experience of off-grid living at Bron-Yr-Aur Cottage had transformed him into the man seen on the cover of Led Zeppelin IV. The singer, who’d spent childhood holidays at the remote house in Wales, went back there with Jimmy Page in 1970. In an environment with no...

Pitchfork

Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s Nancy & Lee Getting First Vinyl Reissue

Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s 1968 record Nancy & Lee is being reissued on vinyl for the first time. The new edition arrives May 20 via Light in the Attic. The album has been remastered by John Baldwin and includes a 20-page booklet featuring a new interview with Sinatra conducted by the reissue’s co-producer Hunter Lea, never-before-seen photos, and two bonus tracks from the original album sessions, a cover of “Love Is Strange” and the Kinks’ “Tired of Waiting for You.” Listen to “Love Is Strange” below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Father John Misty Captures the Dazzling Night Life in ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Hours before he plays two intimate shows at Rockefeller Center in New York City, Father John Misty has released a new video for “Kiss Me (I Loved You).” The track is off Josh Tillman’s new album Chloë and the Next 20th Century, released last week. Directed by David Raboy, the video features actors Annie Hamilton and Alexander Zuccaro basking in night life at a bar, complete with rowdy customers and lots of beer. “Kiss Me (I Loved You)” follows the videos for “The Next 20th Century,” “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” “Q4,” and “Funny Girl,” the latter a Rolling Stone...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Loudwire

Jason Newsted Claims Alex Van Halen Contacted Him About Potential Tour

In the aftermath of Eddie Van Halen's death, drummer Alex Van Halen has remained relatively quiet about his next musical move. But according to Jason Newsted, that move almost included a tour with himself and Joe Satriani. While speaking with the Palm Beach Post, the former Metallica and current Chophouse...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Krist Novoselic, Kim Thayil, & Matt Cameron Unveil Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret, Release Surprise Debut Album

Some of the most iconic musicians in grunge history have gotten together to form a new band, and they’ve just released their debut album, without even so much as announcing the band’s existence ahead of time. The new supergroup 3rd Secret features Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron. Just by itself, then, this new band includes members of the three biggest and most important grunge bands of all time. 3rd Secret’s membership also includes Bubba DuPree, guitarist for the messy, intense, and vastly influential early-’80s DC hardcore band Void, and singers Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, both of whom are in Novoselic’s other band Giants In The Trees.
ROCK MUSIC
EW.com

Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, Sheila E., Finneas, and more pay tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Tributes poured out from the music community late Friday and Saturday after news that longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had died at the age of 50. "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," read a message from the band on social media. "His musical spirit and infectious laugh will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Robert Plant’s Saving Grace Announce U.K. Tour

Robert Plant’s latest band, Saving Grace, announced a U.K. tour to take place during April. The acoustic quintet also features singer Suzy Dian, guitarists Tony Kelsey and Matt Worley and percussionist Oli Jefferson. They first performed together in 2019, with a planned 2020 U.S. tour canceled as a result of the pandemic. They resumed live duties last year but have yet to appear in the States.
MUSIC
Midland, TX
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

