ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Stars of the North Social Hour

eplocalnews.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe invite you to join Stars of the North on Thursday, April 21st at 6:00 PM for...

www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Drinks#Board Games#Sotn Event Coordinator#Aviation Charter
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Knocking Boots

You might have been with your partner for a while, and the two of you might get along for the most part. However, there might be one issue bothering you. Your partner might not knock his or her boots together before entering the house, and he or she might leave mud all over your floors. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't knock the mud off his or her boots? How do you approach this type of issue? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Mashed

Why Does Each In-N-Out Burger Location Have Two Crossed Palm Trees?

Even if you live on the East Coast, you've probably seen an In-N-Out at least once in your life. While some people would travel across the country to just see this famous burger joint, if you live in one of the states that have them, they might just fade into the background like any other business. If you belong to the latter group, there's one unique feature at each In-N-Out location that may be going unnoticed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign

One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed. When Lauren Hegenbarth listed her family’s rural Wisconsin home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that it is "a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."
ONALASKA, WI
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Expectant Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Hits the Mother Lode On an Unbeatable Birthday Weekend With Her Handsome Husband

The “gorgeous mama” also got a shout-out from her late onscreen husband, “Finn.”. As Bold & Beautiful dynamo Jacqueline MacInnes Wood grows closer to birthing her third child one might think that she would be content to spend her birthday with her feet up, sipping tea in a bathrobe and generally slowing down. But it turns out Wood has the same spunky spirit that she infuses in her alter-ego, Steffy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Thrillist

Win $10,000 to Spend on the Ultimate Outdoor Adventure

In celebration of National Park Week, the National Park Foundation and Evolve are teaming up to give away a $10,000 grand prize for one lucky winner. The "Get Outside With Evolve" sweepstakes includes one ultimate cash prize and other pretty cool wins, like an America the Beautiful – National Parks & Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy