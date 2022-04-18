ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Bristol fans booed Kyle Busch after he amazingly stole NASCAR’s dirt race win

By Michelle R. Martinelli
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCejH_0fCY193C00

Kyle Busch knows how to win at Bristol Motor Speedway like almost no one else, and when he does, the fans often greet him with a chorus of boos. For the ninth time in his 18-season Cup Series career at the Tennessee short track, he ended up in Victory Lane on Sunday night.

But for the first time, he won on Bristol’s temporary dirt track, and he admittedly stole this win away from the race leaders on the last lap.

On a rainy, muddy night at the .533-mile track, Tyler Reddick was trying to hang on for the first Cup win of his career while trying to hold off a hard-charging Chase Briscoe behind him. The No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet driver led 99 of 250 total laps, but on the last lap as he and Briscoe dove into the final set of turns, things got wild.

Briscoe went to the inside of Reddick, but as Briscoe slid up the track, the back of his car hit Reddick’s, sending them both spinning.

Busch running third took advantage and sped past them to take the checkered flag at NASCAR’s second-ever Bristol dirt race and first in the new Next Gen car. Reddick still managed to finish second, while Briscoe was 22nd.

Although Busch was the surprise winner Sunday, the reaction from the remaining fans in the stands — those left anyway after two rain delays — was anything but, as a soundtrack of boos provided accompanied his on-track post-race interview.

The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver told FOX Sports:

“Yeah, we got one. Doesn’t matter how you get ’em. It’s all about getting ’em. So just can’t say enough. I mean, man, I feel like Dale Earnhardt Sr. right now. This is awesome. I didn’t do anything. …

“Overall, just real pumped to be back. Real pumped to get a win. This one means a lot. I can win on any surface here at Bristol. Bring it on, baby.”

Busch — who won his first race of the 2022 season and is most likely locked into the playoffs because of it — later elaborated on what happened on the last lap and how he stole this win. He said:

“The last few laps I feel like we kind of maintained with them, at least kept them in our windshield in case something did happen.

“There you have it. The final corner there was chaos ensued I guess, then we were able to make it through, steal a win, back into one. Feels good to get one here in this Next Gen race car. Feels good to win on dirt. A lot of caveats.”

Beating Reddick by just 0.330 seconds, the victory marks Busch’s 60th Cup win. He’s ninth on the all-time wins list, first among active drivers and 16 wins away from tying Dale Earnhardt Sr. for eighth. He’s now won a race in each of his 18 seasons, tying Richard Petty’s record streak.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Star Is Furious With This Weekend’s Race

It’s safe to say that NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick is not a fan of this weekend’s dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Harvick, a veteran NASCAR driver, made his opinion on the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway extremely clear on Sunday night. The longtime NASCAR driver sounded...
BRISTOL, TN
The Spun

Kevin Harvick Sounds Off On Race: NASCAR World Reacts

Sunday night’s Cup Series race on the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway is sure to draw in plenty of eye balls, but at least one prominent driver isn’t a fan of it. Veteran NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick made his opinion on the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway extremely clear on Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Richard Childress
Person
Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Richard Petty
Person
Tyler Reddick
racer.com

Harvick has harsh words for NASCAR after messy Bristol dirt exit

Kevin Harvick was more frustrated with how his race started than how it ended Sunday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Harvick exited the Food City Dirt Race after 100 laps following a crash. Caught up in a multi-car incident on the backstretch with Alex Bowman, Corey LaJoie, and Noah Gragson, the No. 4 Ford Mustang was not drivable because of right front suspension damage.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR’s Dirt Race Is Coming Back: Fans React

On Sunday, NASCAR held a Cup race on a dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway. Ratings for the event were through the roof as Kyle Busch claimed victory in a wild last-lap finish, likely contributing to today’s decision by NASCAR/Bristol officials. The dirt race will return in 2023. “Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Joe Gibbs Racing#Race Car#Bristol Motor Speedway#Nascaronfox
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Kyle Busch steals Food City Dirt Race win

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Busch scored his ninth NASCAR Cup Series victory at Bristol Motor Speedway when leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe spun on the final turn of Sunday night’s Food City Dirt Race. It was the most unlikely victory for Busch, a two-time series champion who...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

2023 Bristol spring race to take place on dirt, at night

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Not only will the 2023 spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway feature a dirt surface once again, but it will also be a night race. Bristol Motor Speedway confirmed that it is preparing to host another spring night race on dirt next year. “I’m so thankful for our owners, Bruton and […]
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
CBS Sports

NASCAR Bristol Dirt Race 2022 odds: Surprising picks, predictions, bets by top model that called Larson's wins

Daniel Suarez led 58 laps and finished in fourth place in last year's dirt track race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He is priced as a 20-1 long shot in the latest 2022 Food City Dirt Race odds at Caesars Sportsbook. This will be the second ever trip to Bristol for a dirt race and the first at night for the NASCAR Cup Series. It is also the first dirt race using the "Next-Gen" car, so there are plenty of unusual variables at play.
MOTORSPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy