The 'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer is finally here, and it's perfect

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have been clamoring for a trailer for this July’s Thor: Love and Thunder for months. It finally showed up on Monday, April 18, and it was completely worth the wait. Love and Thunder is Thor’s fourth entry into the MCU and the second from director Taika Waititi (he also directed the highly-praised Thor: Ragnarok).

At the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame (SPOILERS AHEAD), Thor joined the Guardians of the Galaxy to venture out into the wider world. Love and Thunder will feature plenty of Guardians-Thor banter and excitement, although it appears Thor may be trying to hang up Stormbreaker for good.

Check out the trailer:

Not sure a more perfect trailer could be designed if we tried. Thor banter? Check. Incredible music? Check. 1980’s style workout montage? Check. NATALIE PORTMAN’S JANE FOSTER CATCHING A REFORGED MJOLNIR? CHECK AND CHECK.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters July 8, 2022.