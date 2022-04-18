ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Daniel Romanchuk Wins Men's Wheelchair Division Of Boston Marathon

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Daniel Romanchuk has won the Men's Wheelchair Division race at the 126th Boston Marathon. This is Romanchuk's second win at the Boston Marathon, he previously...

CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet Crosses Finish Line Alongside Shalane Flanagan

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner. Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks. Shalane Flanagan and Adrianne Haslet cross the Boston Marathon finish line. (WBZ-TV) Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since. She began training with Flanagan in January. “It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

When Does The Boston Marathon Begin? A List Of The Different Start Times

BOSTON (CBS) — The start of the Boston Marathon is just hours away. What time does the race begin? The men’s wheelchair race starts at 9:02 a.m. The women’s wheelchair race begins at 9:05 a.m. The handcycle and duo teams will leave Hopkinton at 9:30 a.m. The professional men leave at 9:37 a.m. The professional women leave at 9:45 a.m. This will be the second marathon with a competitive para-athletics division, it starts at 9:50 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be waves for all of the remaining runners at 10, 10:25, 10:50, and 11:15 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
26 photos of absolutely triumphant Boston Marathon finishes

Boylston Street played host to thousands of powerful finishes this Marathon Monday. The 2022 Boston Marathon drew 25,314 athletes from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and many of them were full of emotion when they finally crossed the famous finish line. Whether they sprinted, walked, or crawled over...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Molly Seidel Dropped Out Of Boston Marathon At Mile 16 Due To Injury

BOSTON (CBS) – Olympic medalist Molly Seidel had to drop out of the Boston Marathon Monday due to injury. Seidel, who was making her Boston Marathon debut, pulled out around Mile 16. In a post on Instagram, Seidel said she was “completely gutted.” “Today was a really tough one but I’m all good,” Seidel said. “Hip is banged up but the decision to pull at mile 16 was to prevent anything from getting worse and not create a longer-term problem.” Seidel won a bronze medal in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.
BOSTON, MA
WSOC Charlotte

Boston Marathon 2022 racers cross finish line

BOSTON — For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon is being run during its traditional Patriots Day, on the third Monday of April. Boston25News reported that about 30,000 athletes started the 26.2-mile race, starting in Hopkinton and hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square, in the heart of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WKBN

Kenyan Evans Chebet wins Boston Marathon in spring return

The men's lead pack of about 20 winnowed to two as it came out of Heartbreak Hill, then Chebet pulled away from Gabriel Geay of Tanzania with about four miles to go to win in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 6 minutes, 50 seconds.
Eyewitness News

Runners prepare to take their marks for the 126th running of the Boston Marathon

BOSTON, MA (WFSB) – Monday will mark the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. Runners and fans alike called it an exciting day in Hopkinton, MA. Crowds were expected to start arriving later in the morning to get ready to cheer on the more than 30,000 runners who will make their way from Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running

Runners were gearing up for the Boston Marathon on Monday, marking the return of the prestigious race to its springtime spot for the first time since the pandemic began.Race Director Dave McGillivray sent a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard that walks the course annually out at 6 a.m., announcing the start in Hopkinton of the 126th Boston Marathon. He told them that the “comeback is greater than the setback.”McGillivray said in an interview that “it’s a new normal,” with some pandemic protocols still in place, such as requiring participants to be vaccinated or show an...
Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
Volunteers from New Hampshire help athletes at Boston Marathon

BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
BOSTON, MA
The 2022 Boston Marathon in images

The Boston Marathon (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Patriots' Day in Boston meant an early Red Sox game and, of course, the Boston Marathon. Lots of emotion and energy over the testing course.The Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)The Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)The Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)11
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Results of Ashland Runners in 2022 Boston Marathon

ASHLAND – Yesterday, April 18, was the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. More than 20 Ashland residents ran the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston in under 6 hours. Below are results from the Boston Athletic Association (BAA):. Men:. Michael Mcgrane, 51 (2:44:56) Jacob Namiot, 21 (3:21:45) Amanda...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

50 Years In The Making: Trailblazer Val Rogosheske Returns To Boston Marathon

BOSTON, MASS. (WCCO) — A Minnesota marathoner fired the starting gun for the Boston Marathon’s elite women’s race Monday morning, then returned to the trail she blazed 50 years ago. Val Rogosheske, 75, has quite the history with the race. She was one of just eight women to cross the finish line the first year women ran in 1972. Fifty years later, she competed again — alongside 12,000 other women. Rogosheske’s two daughters and a cousin, all marathoners, are running with her. She caught up with CBS Boston before the race began. “Beyond running, if there’s something you want to do, just...
BOSTON, MA

