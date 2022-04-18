(Concert) Mike. in Portland

Of the many outstanding moments on this, London duo Bob Vylan’s third album, there’s one that really stands out. It occurs on first song proper, Wicked & Bad, a scathing indictment of the damaging effects of Tory austerity. But it travels even further back in time, too. ‘Let’s go dig up Maggie’s grave and ask her where that milk went,’ spits vocalist Bobby Vylan, referencing Margaret Thatcher’s decision as Education Secretary in 1971 to stop free milk for junior school pupils. There’s then a line about storming Downing Street and – well, just listen – before they proclaim: ‘Eat the rich! Eat the rich! Before they turn and eat your children.’

