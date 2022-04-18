ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Today's the deadline to file your 2021 tax return

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Tax Day, the deadline to...

KING-5

Your tax refund may be coming late this year. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — As Tax Day approaches, the IRS is reminding filers about the most common reasons for why it may take longer than expected to get their refunds. The IRS has repeatedly said most federal refunds are issued within three weeks for those who file electronically and choose direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Filing a Tax Extension: Money You'll Delay if You Don't File Your Taxes by April 18

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. So far this year, the IRS has sent out more than 45 million tax refunds to those who've submitted their 2021 tax returns. With less than a month left to get your taxes submitted, you may be thinking of filing a tax extension. It's understandable if you can't file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, but you could be delaying thousands of dollars owed to you.
INCOME TAX
CNET

How to Call the IRS With Tax Return and Child Tax Credit Questions

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. You've got just over two weeks left to submit your tax return to the IRS or file a tax extension. However, if you're having issues with your taxes that you can't solve yourself -- for instance, you lost your W-2 form -- it might be time to contact the IRS. The IRS has about 600 local offices around the country and also staffs a toll-free hotline.
INCOME TAX
Salina Post

IRS: Avoid these tax errors that will delay or adjust refunds

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded taxpayers how to avoid common errors on their tax returns. This filing season, the IRS is seeing signs of a number of common errors, including some taxpayers claiming incorrect amounts of the Recovery Rebate Credit and Child Tax Credit. To avoid...
INCOME TAX
Hutch Post

IRS offers deadline reminders for last-minute tax filers

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers the deadline to file and pay tax owed for most individual income tax returns is Monday, April 18. The agency wants last-minute filers to know tax help is available to file a tax return, request an extension or make a payment, 24 hours a day on IRS.gov.
INCOME TAX
Apartment Therapy

Here’s How to File Your Taxes for Free

Ah, spring. The fresh flowers, the end of blizzards and digging your car out of the snow, and… the arrival of tax season. For many people, it’s a welcome arrival: a reminder that a refund is coming. But for the rest, you might owe Uncle Sam a hefty chunk of dough. If you’re stressing over getting your taxes done this year, here’s a look at some ways to get through the process for less.
CNET

No Tax Refund in Your Bank Account Yet? How to Track It Down

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you got your US taxes filed ahead of Tax Day, your next step is getting your refund money. However, if it's been more than three weeks since you submitted your tax return to the IRS and there's still no sign of your refund, it's time to start tracking it down. Tax refunds generally arrive within 21 days -- if no errors are found -- for those who file electronically and have set up direct deposit. If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you only have three days left until the tax deadline day of April 18, 2022. (That's also the last day ever to file for any of the $1.5 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2018.)
INCOME TAX
KAAL-TV

Don't wait till the last minute to file your taxes

(ABC 6 NEWS) - For many of us filing your taxes is a time to see how much money you get back or how much you own, and the deadline is quickly approaching on April 18th. Deanna Borske has helped people file their taxes for 15 years. She works at...
News 12

Monday marks final day to file taxes

With Tax Day arriving on April 18, the deadline to file taxes is coming fast. News 12 spoke to the New York State Department of Taxation ahead of Monday’s deadline and they offered several tips. As of last week, the IRS says they have already received more than 70...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Taxes 2022: Here's how to get a filing extension from the IRS

It's Tax Day, and some Americans may be scrambling to file their returns on April 18 after two years in which the IRS extended the tax filing deadline because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plenty of Americans leave their taxes until the last possible week. In a typical year, between 15...
INCOME TAX
96.7 The River

The IRS Wants To Help You File Your Taxes

I usually try to get my taxes ready in January, but this year it seems I've fallen behind. I just realized that I haven't finished getting everything ready yet. If you're in the same boat, no worries. Even though the tax filing deadline is coming up, if you feel overwhelmed by the task, and you're having trouble getting an appointment to see someone at this late time, the IRS is offering IRS FREE FILE, so you don't have to pay to get your taxes done. I've never tried this, so if you do, share your experience with me at Kelly@wjon.com or Kelly@MinnesotasNewCountry.com. I would like to know if it was a simple process, or if you'd rather stick with doing it yourself, or hire someone to complete the task for you.
INCOME TAX

Community Policy