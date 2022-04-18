ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

How do you plan to vote?

Cover picture for the articlePOLL: Georgia's gubernatorial Republican Primary is May...

NBC News

'Revenge': Georgia GOP primaries test Trump's power, voter fraud lie

Georgia was Donald Trump’s narrowest loss in 2020, and it is his biggest target in 2022. More so than in any other state, Trump has dived into politics in Georgia by encouraging and selecting a slate of six loyal candidates to run for offices at the top of the ballot in this year's midterm elections, some of whom are challenging members of his own party and all of whom are dedicated to the baseless proposition that the last election was stolen from him in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia State
Georgia Elections
Georgia Government
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: RNC warns Democrats will 'pay the price' for trying to undermined election integrity after lawsuit over ballot counting caused Texas vote administrator to resign

The Republican National Committee is warning Democrats to uphold election integrity in the 2022 midterms after a GOP Election Integrity team effort caused Harris County, Texas' Democratic Election Administrator to resign for failing to count all the ballots from the primary elections earlier this month within the required 24 hours.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Perdue says Trump’s ‘going to do whatever it takes’ to help him beat Kemp in Georgia’s GOP gubernatorial race

ATLANTA – Former Sen. David Perdue said he "absolutely" got a political bump out of his appearance with former President Trump at a rally in Georgia a week and a half ago. Perdue, with Trump’s backing, is primary challenging Gov. Brian Kemp, but trails the incumbent GOP governor in two key campaign metrics — public opinion polling and fundraising — with just seven weeks to go until Georgia’s May 24 primary.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Democrats circulate draft proposal that could impact Iowa's status as first nominating contest

Iowa may have trouble holding onto its status as the first state to weigh in on the Democrats running for president, if a new draft proposal by the leaders of a powerful Democratic Party committee gains support. The proposal, which was circulated Monday, outlines three criteria for selecting up to five states to be part of the party's early window for nominating a presidential candidate.
IOWA STATE
Fox News

Georgia Senate race: Herschel Walker lands endorsement of leading anti-abortion group

FIRST ON FOX: The nation’s largest and oldest grassroots anti-abortion organization usually doesn’t weigh into political primaries. But the National Right to Life Committee is endorsing Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has been outspoken in his support to outlaw abortion as he runs this year to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a crucial Senate showdown that could determine whether the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voters challenge Greene's eligibility to run for reelection

A group of Georgia voters is challenging U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to run for reelection, saying she helped facilitate the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.The challenge filed Thursday with the Georgia secretary of state's office says it's being brought by a group of registered voters in Greene's congressional district. It alleges that Green, a Republican, is ineligible under the 14th Amendment, saying that “before, on, and after January 6, 2021, Greene voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power, disqualifying her from serving...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

