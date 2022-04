The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, April 19, with the Maple Leafs having won three straight, and the Flyers on a five-game losing streak. Toronto won 4-2 at home its last time out on April 17 against the New York Islanders. The Maple Leafs got two points each out of Michael Bunting (two assists) and William Nylander (one goal and one assist).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO