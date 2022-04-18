ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

USF women’s sailing team wins first-ever conference championship

By Max Steele
crowsneststpete.com
 1 day ago

Despite unpredictable weather conditions, the Bulls led the competition with a 7-2 record and will advance to the national championship. The University of South Florida women’s sailing team won the South Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s (SAISA) Team Racing Championship on April 4 on its home waters of...

Daily Mississippian

Women’s Golf defeated in SEC Championship quarterfinals

The SEC Championship began in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday, where the Rebels sat in fifth place after day one with a score of 292 (+4). “Today was a solid start for our team,” head coach Kory Henkes said. “We did a lot of things really well in the windy conditions. The team also did a great job of managing our mistakes and they battled hard all day long.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Robert Garrigus confirms request to compete in first LIV Golf tournament

AVONDALE, La. – Robert Garrigus confirmed that he has requested a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour to play in the first LIV Golf invitational tournament in June. Garrigus, who is playing this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Tommy Gainey, declined to further comment about his decision to play the LIV Golf event, which will be held outside of London in early June.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

