LSU will have one less body in the backfield as sophomore running back Corey Kiner announced he'd be entering the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Kiner, who recently suffered a high ankle sprain according to coach Brian Kelly, was the second leading rusher for the Tigers in 2021. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry, rushing for 324 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries as a primary complementary piece to Tyrion Davis-Price during the 2021 year.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO