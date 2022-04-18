ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

3 hospitalized after police chase in Tyler ends in crash

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDf5g_0fCXsNyI00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three people were hospitalized late Sunday night after a police chase ended in a car crash on Highway 155 in Tyler.

Russian hacker charged in East Texas on 30 counts of identity theft, wire fraud

According to Tyler PD spokesman Andy Erbaugh, an officer attempted to pull over a car on Front Street around 10 p.m. after he said the driver “showed signs of potential intoxication.”

Erbaugh said the driver then turned onto Palace Street, which turns into Highway 155. As the driver went into the intersection with Walton Road, he crashed into a separate vehicle that was crossing legally.

The driver in the car police tried to pull over was taken to a Tyler hospital along with a female passenger. Their conditions are unknown as of this writing.

Erbaugh said that criminal charges are currently pending for the driver from the chase. The man in the second vehicle was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Former Smith County deputy charged with accepting a bribe

Details are limited at this time. Tyler Police said they would be releasing more information soon. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man killed in crash on Grande Wednesday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — One man is dead after a major traffic accident occurred in the 1000 block of West Grande Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday in Tyler, police say. Tyler Police Department was on the scene of the crash that officers say two vehicles were involved in that happened in front of […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Police identify driver killed in Tyler crash

TYLER, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Tyler. According to the Tyler Police Dept. on Wednesday, around 10 p.m., crews responded to a crash in the 1000 block of W. Grande Blvd. When police arrived on scene, they found the driver of an SUV,...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after Easter weekend trail ride shooting

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and several were injured after an Easter weekend shooting on a trail ride. The shooting happened on Saturday, April 16 on FM 144 in Cason, roughly six miles west of Daingerfield. Several county agencies, including the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene to find […]
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hackers#Wire Fraud#Bribe#Hospital#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly motorcycle crash victim remember

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Tonight, friends and loved ones are remembering a man who police said died after a motorcycle crash last Friday morning. Odessa Police said 58-year-old Clyde Frank Morgan was killed after a motorcycle crash on I-20 at FM 1936. Police are still investigating what exactly happened in the crash. A close friend […]
ODESSA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas woman dies after crashing into tree

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer woman was killed early Sunday morning after her car crashed in Wood County. A DPS report states that 47-year-old Elke Wieland Sanchez was driving down FM 2088 just before 3 a.m. in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala. The stretch of road is roughly 11 miles east of Quitman. According […]
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after pursuit, firing at Smith County deputy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading authorities in Smith County on a pursuit overnight. According to the Bullard Police Department, at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, a patrol sergeant conducted a traffic stop on US 69 inside the city limits of Bullard. When the sergeant approached the vehicle on the passenger side, the driver sped away and a pursuit began.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy