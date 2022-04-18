3 hospitalized after police chase in Tyler ends in crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three people were hospitalized late Sunday night after a police chase ended in a car crash on Highway 155 in Tyler.

According to Tyler PD spokesman Andy Erbaugh, an officer attempted to pull over a car on Front Street around 10 p.m. after he said the driver “showed signs of potential intoxication.”

Erbaugh said the driver then turned onto Palace Street, which turns into Highway 155. As the driver went into the intersection with Walton Road, he crashed into a separate vehicle that was crossing legally.

The driver in the car police tried to pull over was taken to a Tyler hospital along with a female passenger. Their conditions are unknown as of this writing.

Erbaugh said that criminal charges are currently pending for the driver from the chase. The man in the second vehicle was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Details are limited at this time. Tyler Police said they would be releasing more information soon. Check back for updates.

