GOCC raises tuition by 3.01 percent

Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees last week voted to increase tuition by 3.01 percent.

The change will go into effect beginning fall semester 2022.

Trustee Rod Lopez, speaking on behalf of the audit/finances committee, said the increase was being recommended to stay on target with the college’s finances.

“This is for the best of the college,” he said.

There will be no changes to course fees.

Also last week, the board met two of this year’s Glen Oaks Presidential Scholars: Kailey Orton of Constantine High School and Kendon Williams of Cassopolis High School.

During discussion of renovation of the college’s south side, GOCC president David Devier said it’s possible the Nora Hagen Theatre may be changed to primarily an instructional space. While it hasn’t been completely decided yet, the change would shut down theatrical productions. Events like speakers still would be possible.

“It’s not something I’m supporting without giving it a lot of thought,” Devier said.

The pandemic already has caused the theater to be used for instruction, he said, especially for large nursing classes.

Trustee Carol Higgins questioned why the theater could not still be used for both purposes. She thought the purpose of the renovations was to do so for theatrical productions, she said.

“I appreciate what’s currently happening,” Higgins said. “But I think as a trustee we need to try to find a way to make it available for potential future drama.”

During administrative reports, vice-president of finance and administrative services Bruce Zakrzewski said the college did not qualify for a grant that would connect its water system with that of Centreville. The college now will start the process of putting in an arsenic filter into its main well system. Trustee Joe Haas suggested getting legislators involved to figure out a way to get connected with Centreville.

Also during administrative reports, director of institutional innovation Rob Kuhlman said GOCC has been earmarked for a $900,000 grant for technology infrastructure. As an example, the grant will allow a class to be held on campus and streamed to area high schools.