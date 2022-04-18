ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dependence on fossil fuels weakens national security: Letter

By Deborah McCarl
St. Cloud Times
 2022-04-18
Continuing fossil fuel use is a strategic vulnerability.

Reacting to Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, President Biden rallied NATO nations to levy sanctions that are severely impacting Russia’s economy. But to maintain the pressure, we must wean Europe and the U.S. from Soviet oil and gas. To that end, we hear enthusiastic support from politicians on both sides of the aisle for renewed oil drilling and pipeline building to pump up our gas supply. This is short-sighted.

What a boon for the oil industry – increased prices, increased profits. But their climate misinformation, their financial stranglehold on politicians, and their failure to invest meaningfully in renewables is a reason why we are still beholden to dictators for fuel. Continuing down the fossil fuel road, with all its hidden prices and burdens, does nothing to address our strategic vulnerability. Meanwhile we continue to fill our atmosphere with greenhouse gases. Exxon and other oil companies spend more time and money on advertising how green they claim to be than they do on the actual technology necessary to free us from a fuel whose price at the pump rises and falls depending on geopolitics. It's time to move away from the pump, altogether.

We applaud the City of St. Cloud's efforts in converting city infrastructure to renewable energy. We have gone to 100% renewable energy to provide city services in six years, while cutting our energy costs!

We must convert the way we power our homes, our industries, and our transportation away from the fossil age and into a renewable age. Solar and wind are key components of national and international energy security. No foreign power can dim the sun or still the wind. We have the technology. What we need now is the political will, the leadership, and the investment.

Deborah McCarl, M.D.

St. Cloud

St. Cloud Times

