ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Solidarity is a way out of the darkness we've endured

By View Comments
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AExI0_0fCXoWF500

As I write this before going to Holy Thursday Mass, images of Christ crucified, the lamb with its wounded heart, the Pax Christi symbol all come to mind. The Last Supper was a gathering of friends, a sharing of bread and wine, intense solidarity even with Judas, the one who would betray him. Concepts of the lamb of God and the peace of Christ are juxtaposed against the anguish in the garden of Gethsemane, the betrayal with a kiss, scourging at the pillar, crowning with thorns, dragging the cross to Calvary and finally the ignominy and abject pain of death on the cross.

As we focus on these sacred days of remembrance; of the sacred Passover of Hebrew households, the brutality of war plays out constantly in front of our eyes in Ukraine. Desperate pleas for help amid cries of anguish at the death of loved ones and the unending lines of exodus from shattered cities focus us on the horror of war and the insanity of one man’s dream of glory gone by. We cry is there no way of stopping this nightmare; righting this wrong; saving these innocent victims?

The Earth seems to echo our cries in storms of incredible severity. Winds howl, snow swirls and blinds, water falls and floods and fires burn. Yet we seem to pay it no mind. Climate change is finally acknowledged as a reality as we complain of the cost of gasoline at the pump and fail to draw a connection between driving carbon consuming cars and the way the earth is screaming at our abuse. How arrogant our conduct is, as if the earth is not a force to be reckoned with; as if the earth cannot strike back.

Putin is arrogant as well, thinking he can overtake a country and its people to further his dream of a past long gone; a grandeur that will not return. How many lives will be lost, and damage be done before it ends? He has charted a lonely course to an ignoble end in infamy, a pariah among men. Like Judas he is a traitor. Unlike Judas it is doubtful that he will repent.

As our focus moved onto a global stage it seemed that the partisan bickering had subsided (it is childish when viewed in the context of the world around us).

Unfortunately, it came back in full force with the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Senate consent was given to the selection of Judge Jackson but in an infantile parade of disdain as senators who did not support the nomination walked out as the vote was taken. To vote no is one thing but to walk out is the height of disrespect. This action denigrated the process and diminished the reputations of the departing senators.This is a democracy and rarely will there be total agreement. To quit the chamber as the personal vote was taken was beyond “in bad taste.”

To make things even worse in the backdrop of the confirmation process Indiana Sen. Mike Braun stated that legalizing interracial marriage was a mistake. Judge Jackson’s white husband was in attendance throughout the hearings on his wife’s confirmation. Really, it’s about time we had a public defender; a black woman public defender, on the highest court.

The diversity that Judge Jackson’s person and professional career brings to the court is a better reflection of our society as the court should be.

We are coming out of a worldwide pandemic which is a crisis and as we emerge, we have been thrust into war at the whim of just one man. These crises are global. Our perspective and the solutions must be global. To achieve them there must be recognition of our interdependence across nations in an effort to achieve solidarity. Ideological rigidities must be relaxed to heal our social sickness.

We have an opportunity to come out of these crises of climate change, war, and worldwide pandemic better or worse than before. Solidarity is a way out for the better; a way to heal the wounds of war, sickness, and the world; a rebirth where differences are respected and appreciated. We are an interdependent race at the core of our being.

The artificial boundaries and walls imposed by ideologies only serve to separate and defeat solutions that require global support. Broad based support and respect for all members of our race is the path to solidarity and our only successful way out of these crises.

— This is the opinion of Times Writers Group member Peter Donohue, who has been involved in the arts in Central Minnesota for more than 35 years. His column is published the third Tuesday of the month.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Did Jesus ‘Descend into Hell’ after his death?

After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
RELIGION
Salon

Some evangelicals claim Ukraine war means the end times — as usual, they're wrong

I remember a time when Barack Obama was seen as a possible Antichrist. Before that, it was Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in the '80s. For those just catching up, the Antichrist is a diabolical figure who will unite the world against Christians and rule for a time. Don't worry, the story has a happy ending: Christ eventually returns and kicks the Antichrist's ass, like in a theological action movie. Either way, many Christians long for the return of Christ, along with the Rapture of the faithful and — perhaps most important — the suffering of those who have rejected Christ.
WORLD
Fox News

Mary, mother of Jesus, walked the path of all struggling mothers today

Shannon Bream's new book, "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak," takes a deep dive into the lives of women portrayed in the Bible — mothers and daughters who are central to both the Old Testament and New Testament — and who can be seen in a new light today and looked to for both consolation and inspiration.
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

This is the Jesus

He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Independent

Pope's peace prayer for Ukraine recalls ancient prophesy

Pope Francis is presiding Friday over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917. Francis has invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration prayer Friday afternoon. And to hammer home its universal nature, the Vatican has translated the text of the prayer into three dozen languages. Retired Pope Benedict XVI plans to participate and an envoy of Francis is celebrating a simultaneous Mass...
RELIGION
TheWrap

Bill Maher Says Everyone in the Bible Has Slaves, Asks: ‘Should We Cancel God?’

“Bill Maher: #Adulting,” the comedian’s latest special for HBO, pretty much wades through the same polluted waters he does on his late-night Friday show “Real Time” – trash talking Democrats while also condemning Republicans, picking on chubby people, insisting masks are useless during a pandemic and, this should come as no surprise to his loyal fans, finding a reason to not believe in God. And of course making some jokes he’s made several times before.
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Daily Mail

'Why do you hate Christians?': Squad member Ilhan Omar is mocked for attacking video of passengers singing on a plane as part of an Easter celebration on Holy Saturday

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has been mocked for criticizing a video of passengers singing on a place as part of an Easter celebration on Holy Saturday. Footage from the flight showed Christians singing gospel music '30,000 feet in the air' in a video that has sparked a debate about the nature of worship online.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Seminary student dies in Jesus crucifixion reenactment

A university student in Nigeria died Friday while participating in a reenactment of Jesus's crucifixion. Sule Ambrose, 25, was a first-year student at the Claratian Institute of Philosophy and was taking classes to become a priest when the horrific incident happened, according to the BBC. Ambrose was taking part in...
WORLD
LiveScience

The apostles: How Jesus' followers founded Christianity

The apostles were 12 of the disciples of Jesus who went on to spread his message and found the early Christian church. After the crucifixion of Jesus in the 1st century, they split up and began to proselytize both the message of Jesus and the concept that he was the son of God. In so doing they expanded the following of this offshoot of Judaism and set out the early tenets of what Christianity would become.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solidarity
Q 105.7

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Inspirational Lifestyles: Divine Disruption: Holding on to Faith When Life Breaks Your Heart – Strength in Your Struggles

Strength in Your Struggles Jonathan For four straight days my ten-year-old daughter wouldn’t eat. We did everything we could to persuade her, but nothing seemed to work, and we were getting more worried as time passed. “What is wrong?” we begged. “Why won’t you eat?” Finally, she responded in a low, sad voice. “I just […]
RELIGION
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy