'You' season 4 officially has an air date. Here are all of the details we have so far about the new episodes.

The fourth season of Netflix's thriller series "You" is set to air in two parts in 2023.

Penn Badgley will return but with a new identity and the season will be set in the UK.

Warning: Minor spoilers for season three of "You" ahead.

Season four of Netflix's "You" is set to air in 2023.

The upcoming season will air in two parts , one dropping February 10 and the other March 10.

Read on for what we know about the upcoming season so far.

At least part of the next season will be set in England, where Penn Badgley will play a professor

Season three ended with Joe (Badgley) searching for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) in Paris.

But on April 1, the "You" writers' Instagram account shared a post with a location tag for London with the caption, "Bloody hell. Joe did say he'd search the world if he had to…" followed by emojis of the British flag.

The first photo in the post shows Badgley sitting in a chair with Joe's name on the back and the second shows a pile of books on the chair next to him.

The trailer for the new season confirmed the upcoming season will be set in London. It also mentioned that Joe is now going to be professor Jonathan Moore.

Gabrielle will reprise her role as Marienne

E! reported that Tati Gabrielle , who plays Marienne, was photographed in London filming the new season.

According to Gabrielle's IMDb page, the actress is in at least the first episode of the fourth season. The trailer for the new season confirmed she'll be making an appearance.

Sera Gamble will continue working on the fourth season

Gamble has been the executive producer and a writer for all three seasons of "You" so far.

In February, the "You" writers' Instagram account shared a script draft that shows she cowrote the first episode of the new season with Leo Richardson.

Charlotte Ritchie has been cast to star on the new season

According to Deadline, she'll play Kate , described as a clever woman who is suspicious of Joe.

Ritchie has previously appeared as Barbara Gilbert on "Call the Midwife," Alison Cooper on "Ghosts," and George on "Feel Good."

A few other series regulars have reportedly been confirmed for season 4

Deadline also confirmed that Lukas Gage is supposed to play Adam, a manipulative and struggling entrepreneur, on season four.

Gage has previously played Tyler on "Euphoria," Derek on "Love, Victor," and Dillon in "The White Lotus."

Deadline also announced that "EastEnders" actors Tilly Keeper and Amy-Leigh Hickman will be series regulars.

Keeper is set to play Lady Phoebe, Adam's girlfriend, and Hickman is set to play Nadia, an aspiring author.

Actor Ed Speleers , known for roles like James on "Downton Abbey" and Stephen Bonnet on "Outlander," is set to play Rhys — an author with a difficult past.

This season will likely not be based on the book

"You" is based on Caroline Kepnes' book series of the same name .

The show has taken plenty of liberties with changing plotlines from the book, including changing major deaths and relationships.

The fourth book seemingly was not complete when season four of "You" began filming, so it seems unlikely the season will be based on it. Based on its description , the book also seems to be set in Harvard, a university in Boston. Season four of the show takes place in the UK.

Still, plotlines in the new season could be referenced in it. The fourth book, "For You and You Only" is set to be released in April.

The season will likely have 10 episodes

An official episode list has not yet been released for season four.

But if the latest season follows the pattern of the first three, it will have 10 episodes.

