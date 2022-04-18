Weather forecast LIVE: ‘Scandinavian shiver’ to come bringing heavy rain & bitter winds as Easter heatwave ends

A ‘SCANDINAVIAN shiver’ is following our ‘Saharan sizzle’ – as Britain goes from hotter than 20C Valencia, Spain, to colder than 18C Oslo, Norway.

Snow is due in Scotland’s Highlands tomorrow – and weathermen have warned of frost in northern England and Scotland from Wednesday with nights in low single figures even elsewhere.

Cool easterly winds will limit highs to 11-16C for most today and tomorrow, with heavy showers on Tuesday and more rainy spells Wednesday – and strong winds follow.

Jim Dale, meteorologist for British Weather Services, said: “The jet stream is entering a meandering phase, and this will affect the weather we expect over the next few days.

“It will drive showers and some periods of heavier rain from time to time through the coming week.

“It is going to turn more changeable after the Easter weekend.”

He added: “It is going to feel cooler and there will be the risk of frosts overnight.

“Scotland may see wintry showers over high ground.

“It is going to feel like you need to put a jumper back on.”

Read our UK weather blog below for the latest forecasts and updates.

Millions of Brits stuck in 20-mile tailbacks as 23C Easter hols end

HOLIDAYMAKERS quit resorts early and triggered a 20-mile traffic jam as temperatures halved on a chilly Bank Holiday - with frost and snow ahead.

Beaches emptied, with 11am seeing a 20-mile snarl-up of stop-start vehicles on the M5 eastbound near Bridgwater and Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.

There were also eight miles of crawling cars on the A30 leaving Cornwall, and a four-mile jam on the A40 leaving Pembrokeshire, Google traffic data showed.

Temperatures of just 11-12C at 1pm for most beach resorts in the South, Wales and North followed 23.4C Good Friday highs.

London limped to 17C today.

Snow is due in Scotland's Highlands tomorrow – and weathermen warned of frost in northern England and Scotland from Wednesday, with nights in low single figures even elsewhere.

Temperatures to fall drastically

The Met Office has warned that the clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall well into single figures for most parts of the UK.

They have also warned gardeners across Northern Ireland and the south and east of Scotland to beware, "as a rural #frost is possible with the mercury dropping below freezing in places".

UK weather outlook for Wednesday and Thursday

It will be sunnier and drier on Wednesday with some rain in the west later on. Light winds for most with some stronger winds in coastal areas in Northern Ireland.

Thursday will be mostly dry with sunny spells but there may be some isolated showers, especially in Wales and Scotland. Light winds.

Tomorrow's forecast (Tuesday)

Bright or sunny spells for many, turning cloudier later.

There is the chance of a shower bubbling up almost anywhere later on, more so in the south and east.

Light winds across the country.

Tonight's weather

Clear skies for Northern Ireland and the North of England with some isolated showers in parts of Wales, Scotland and the Midlands.

Light winds across much of the country with moderate South Westerly winds in Northern Scotland.

Record £10bn made after Easter tourism for shops & pubs

It was the biggest Easter staycation rush since VisitBritain records began 15 years ago in 2007. This comes after the heatwave we've had this weekend - with highs of 23C in some places around the country.

Up to 11 million Brits went on overnight stays and up to 29m on daytrips over the weekend, spending up to £4bn on accommodation, attractions and transport, spending trends show.

VisitBritain said: “The number of Brits who definitely planned overnight UK holidays for Easter is on a par with the highest figures since our survey began.”

VisitBritain deputy chief executive Patricia Yates said: “Easter has provided businesses with much-needed cash-flow.”

'Scandinavian shiver' expected

A 'Scandinavian shiver' is following our 'Saharan sizzle' – as Britain goes from hotter than 20C Valencia, Spain, to colder than 18C Oslo, Norway.

Snow is due in Scotland's Highlands tomorrow – and weathermen have warned of frost in northern England and Scotland from Wednesday with nights in low single figures even elsewhere.

Cool easterly winds will limit highs to 11-16C for most today and tomorrow, with heavy showers on Tuesday and more rainy spells Wednesday – and strong winds follow.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Easter Monday was cooler, and a change in wind direction from a warm southerly to a cooler easterly will mean temperatures dipping.”

Give yourself plenty of time to travel home today

Experts have warned of travel chaos as 14million Brits are set to hit the roads today.

Huge queues are also expected at airports as holidaymakers return home.

The AA warned traffic is likely to be worse on Monday than it was at the start of the Easter break - when the great getaway was staggered over several days.

Yesterday brought blue skies and a high of 20.2C (68F) — and the first Easter without Covid restrictions in two years was the busiest since 2014.

Hotels, bars and restaurants have been rammed for the last couple of nights, with 85million pints expected to be guzzled across the four-day bonanza.

Up to 20million burgers and 10million sausages were set to be scoffed as barbecues were fired up across the nation.

A very full car park at Dorset's Durdle DoorCredit: Â©Graham Hunt

Families enjoy the sunshine on the beach in Bournemouth, Dorset, on Easter SundayCredit: BNPS

Fresher conditions for today

Meteorologist Dan Stroud has said that: "Fresher conditions will slowly start to move in from the west accompanied by cloud and some rain.

"Looking at Easter Monday, outbreaks of rain will continue to move eastwards, but weakening all the time.

"Sunny spells and showers following on, but feeling a lot fresher, and that theme will continue into the new week."

Rain & 7C chill dampen spirits on last day of Easter weekend

BRITS hoping for a fourth day of glorious Easter sunshine instead face a chilly 7C, rain and major delays on the roads.

Temperatures were forecast to drop sharply today after a sun-baked bank holiday weekend saw the mercury hit highs of 23C on Good Friday.

Easter Monday is forecast to drop to 10C or lower amid brisk winds in places, the start of a chillier spell of spring weather.

Met Office forecaster Tom Morgan warned: “It’s not great news for gardeners.

"They may have spent the weekend planting beneath the sun but we could see patchy frosts by Wednesday which could undo all of their hard work.

“Some rural spots could drop to -3C through the first part of the week.

"It will feel more spring-like during the day, despite the occasional showers, but not in the mornings or overnight.”

Afternoon, Milica Cosic logging on. I'll be bringing you the latest news and updates until 10pm tonight.

Wednesday to Friday forecast

A lot of dry, if at times cloudy weather.

Some showers for western areas Weds, after the clearance of early fog patches.

Showers less widespread thereafter, though becoming windy.

Tonight's forecast

Daytime showers mostly becoming confined to western and northwest Scotland leaving most areas dry with clear spells.

Perhaps a few showers persisting over central UK though and will remain chilly, especially Northern Ireland.

Cloudy for those in Manchester

Easter Monday will start mostly dry, but rather cloudy.

Skies will brighten during the morning, although scattered showers will also break out, these locally heavy.

The showers should die out through the afternoon, promising a fine end to the day with maximum temperatures of 14 °C.

London forecast today

A dry and widely bright day with lengthy sunny spells.

Sunshine turning hazy at times under a veil of high cloud.

It will be cloudier further west during the afternoon with winds remaining light and maximum temperatures of 18 °C.

Easter Monday travel chaos

Brits have been warned of Easter Monday travel chaos as holidaymakers head home en masse.

Huge queues are expected to snake through airports while 14million cars are set to hit the roads today.

The AA warned traffic is likely be worse on Monday than it was at the start of the Easter break - when things were staggered over several days.

Many are set to flock back from holidays taken when schools broke up two weeks ago, while others return from scorching weekend trips.

Cloudy start today

Some eastern parts perhaps rather cloudy to begin with, but otherwise plenty of sunny spells.

Mostly dry for eastern, southern and central regions, but some showers about in the north and west. Cooler than yesterday.

Windy in the far northwest.

Fresher conditions to bring by cloud and rain next week

Meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “Fresher conditions will slowly start to move in from the west accompanied by cloud and some rain.

“Looking at Easter Monday, outbreaks of rain will continue to move eastwards, but weakening all the time.

“Sunny spells and showers following on, but feeling a lot fresher, and that theme will continue into the new week.”

Remember to drink plenty of water

Dr Ross Perry of skin clinics chain Cosmedics said a heatwave in March or April “can be a shock to the system and skin”.

He said: “People may underestimate the amount of water they should be drinking, as it is unlike a sweltering hot summer’s day.

“Many people will suddenly move outside to do their exercising following months of being indoors, without thinking they might need sun protection or more water on hand.”

Drinking plenty of water in hot temperatures is essential to avoid heat stroke, which can be life-threatening, especially in the elderly, children and people with health conditions.

‘Weather becoming more changeable next week’

Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told The Sun: “The weather becomes more changeable into next week with temperatures expected to return to average on Tuesday or Wednesday, but many places will still see sunny spells then.

“Rain affecting Northern Ireland and western Scotland, becoming more widespread on Monday and turning cooler.

“Sunshine and showers on Tuesday.”

Exact date Easter weekend heatwave will end

FORECASTERS have revealed the exact date that the Easter Holiday scorcher will end, encouraging Brits to make the most of the weather.

Sizzling sunshine is set to last all weekend, with most of the UK basking in 23C this weekend – beating Ibiza and Mallorca.

But the good weather will only last until Tuesday, April 19, when some showers and cooler temperatures will hit.

Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “Most people will see some spells of decent bank holiday weather this weekend, and it will feel warm in places, particularly for the first half of the Easter break.

“However, a low-pressure system will affect the northwest of the UK later Sunday, bringing unsettled weather to the north with some strong winds and rain in the northwest, which could impact driving conditions for some, but further south it will be drier, especially in the southeast.

“There will be varying amounts of cloud, but temperatures are widely likely to be above average for the time of year, although low cloud might keep temperatures lower in coastal areas.

“However, where the sun comes out people can expect some very pleasant spring conditions.”

Five deadly mistakes you’re making every spring

SPRING has sprung and with it comes gorgeous rays of sunshine.

That usually means more time outdoors and extra sun exposure which can be harmful to your skin.

Dr Ross Perry of skin clinics chain Cosmedics said the problem with heat waves in the spring, is that most people don’t prepare their skin like they do in the summer.

He told The Sun: “The sun in April is as strong as it is in August, so you must treat it as such.

“People can often be fooled by the cooler breeze but the UV rays are just as strong and just as likely to cause sunburn and sun damage.”

The sun’s rays are more often than not the direct cause of skin cancer, which generally fall under non-melanoma and melanoma.

Here, Dr Ross warns of the mistakes you could be making when enjoying spring heatwaves:

Not wearing suncream Failing to protect burnt skin Not drinking enough water Not taking moles seriously Seeking vitamin D

here.

How soaring temperatures could be damaging your car

AS BRITAIN gets its first taste of summer, millions of motorists could be risking breakdowns by failing to complete basic checks.

Extreme temperatures won’t just give you sunburn and melt roads, but they also risk causing severe damage to your car.

Here’s how to keep your car healthy in the heat:

Battery: Your car battery is dangerous as it is composed of acid and water. The water within the battery will evaporate faster in soaring temperatures leaving lead plates exposed. When the weather turns cold again, your battery may no longer have the charge to start the car.

Tyres: The rubber of a car tyre can seriously disintegrate in hot temperatures and even more so if the tyre is of the wrong pressure. Heat can cause them to dry out and lead to a blow-out.

Coolant: An engine with no coolant is like a person with no water – it won’t survive and will die. Always keep an eye on your car’s temperature gauge.

Oil: An engine when fully running in heat needs all the lubrication it can get, so making sure you change the oil when necessary is important in the summer months. More frequent changes to your oil will be beneficial to a car’s engine and performance.

Fuel: Fuel evaporates quicker in a hot car than it does in a cold one. Keeping your car in a shaded area and less used in hot temperatures will save on accelerated fuel consumption.

Weather outlook for Tuesday to Thursday

Dry for most with sunny spells.

Chance of catching the odd shower, most likely Tuesday and Wednesday in the south.

Temperatures near normal, but feeling cooler on the east coast.

Short weather summary for today

Sunny spells for most, but cloudier for parts of the north and west and at first across the south east

Some showers in the north and west.