Well, we’ve reached the World Cup break. Which is a weird thing to say on the 12th of November. But with the way this season has been going for Liverpool, the six week break is welcomed or at the very least it’s an opportunity for a reset. Things haven’t gone as planned so far, but Jurgen Klopp and the Reds have white knuckled their way to the break with 22 points in the league (with a game in hand), advancing in the EFL Cup, and being in the round of 16 of the Champions League. All three of those things ensure that come the turn of the year, there’s everything to play for.

1 DAY AGO