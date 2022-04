Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Trent Jr. was initially listed doubtful to play in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs due to a non-COVID illness. He was then upgraded to questionable and eventually active, though he ended up leaving early in the third quarter and not returning. In Game 3, Trent will enter with a questionable tag for the same non-COVID illness. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO