When the Puerto Rican rapper Residente hears people from the United States refer to themselves as “Americans,” the word often grates him, snagging his ear like fabric caught on a nail. In much of the country, it’s a word that bounces around freely, rolling off tongues without a second thought — simple, straightforward shorthand, some believe, for the people or culture of the U.S. But pan out to the rest of the continent, and to many, it seems more like a symptom of a narcissistic, narrow-minded vision of the world.

MUSIC ・ 24 DAYS AGO