Lafayette, IN

Local Weather History: Snowfall Frequency & Trends In April

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are on a roll with these random late snowfalls. Last year it was an unusually warm spring & we still got an accumulating snowfall in late April with tree clothed in foliage 2 weeks ahead of schedule. It was a record 85 before the snow & a record 89 after...

