Despite the controversial exit of Jeff Garlin, The Goldbergs' renewal for its 10th season isn't surprising since Wendi McLendon-Covey signed a new deal last month and since the show is still very popular on ABC. But what will happen to Garlin's character, Murray Goldberg, following the actor's exit after he was investigated by HR? "According to an individual with knowledge of the production, official plans for Garlin’s character are forthcoming, but it is likely that he will be written off the show," reports Variety's Joe Otterson.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO