ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Unregulated Texas gas pipeline triggers a huge methane leak

By Aaron Clark and Naureen Malik
SFGate
 1 day ago

A natural gas pipeline in Texas leaked so much of the super-potent greenhouse gas methane in little more than an hour that by one estimate its climate impact was equivalent to the annual emissions from about 16,000 U.S. cars. The leak came from a 16-inch (41-centimeter) pipe that's a...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Map of nuclear power in the US: See where reactors are located

Nuclear power has been in the spotlight again lately. The war in Ukraine and the Russian capture of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants sent a shock wave of fear around the world. At the same time, Russia's control over natural gas supplies to Europe, and increased recognition of the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is making nuclear power more attractive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Nuclear Power Plants

The United States is by far the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, active nuclear power plants in the US have the capacity to generate 95.5 gigawatts of electricity annually. In France, the world’s second largest producer of nuclear energy, production capacity totals just 61.4 gigawatts.  All told, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Grist

Wind blows the competition out of the water

It’s Monday, April 18, and American wind power just set a new record. The winds were blowing in renewable energy’s favor last month, as U.S. wind turbines produced more energy over a 24-hour period than either coal and nuclear for the first time in the country’s history.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane Gas#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Pipelines#Texas Pipeline#A European Space Agency#Bloomberg
US News and World Report

Why Is My Electric Bill So High?

It isn’t just your electric bill: Everyone’s paying more to power their homes these days. This has actually been the case for at least a year. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average homeowner saw their electricity climb 4.3% last year, to 13.72 cents per kilowatt-hour. That was the largest jump since 2008.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Biden expanding drilling leases despite climate goals

The Biden administration's leasing policy finds a White House grappling with the dueling pressures of tight energy markets and a fast-warming planet. Catch up fast: The Interior Department will resume selling oil-and-gas leases on federal lands but raise the fees companies must pay on what they produce, the agency said Friday afternoon.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
ScienceBlog.com

Methane leaks much worse than estimates; fix available

The amount of methane – a greenhouse gas 30 times more potent at trapping heat than carbon dioxide over 100 years – leaking from a huge U.S. oil and gas producing region is several times greater than the federal government estimates, according to a new study led by Stanford University.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Car slams into Texas gas pipeline causing massive explosion

A car struck a natural gas pipeline near an Exxon gas station in Texas, leading to an explosion and massive fire early Wednesday morning. The pipeline erupted in flames around 1 a.m., according to Mansfield Fire Department. Nearby residents were evacuated and one person was transported to Parkland Hospital after suffering from serious burn injuries, according to reports by NBCDFW.
TEXAS STATE
Nature.com

Methane emissions from US low production oil and natural gas well sites

Eighty percent of US oil and natural gas (O&G) production sites are low production well sites, with average site-level production â‰¤15 barrels of oil equivalent per day and producing only 6% of the nation's O&G output in 2019. Here, we integrate national site-level O&G production data and previously reported site-level CH4 measurement data (n"‰="‰240) and find that low production well sites are a disproportionately large source of US O&G well site CH4 emissions, emitting more than 4 (95% confidence interval: 3-6) teragrams, 50% more than the total CH4 emissions from the Permian Basin, one of the world's largest O&G producing regions. We estimate low production well sites represent roughly half (37-75%) of all O&G well site CH4 emissions, and a production-normalized CH4 loss rate of more than 10%-a factor of 6-12 times higher than the mean CH4 loss rate of 1.5% for all O&G well sites in the US. Our work suggests that achieving significant reductions in O&G CH4 emissions will require mitigation of emissions from low production well sites.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

Inspiring: Gigantic Floating Fossil Fuel Gas Station Now Runs on Electric Power

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. The world’s first electric-powered tanker, named Asahi, will go into service in Japan later this month. Tankers, of course, are boats that carry fossil fuels. And this particular tanker will be used for bunkering, or filling up the tanks of larger ships in or near harbors. In other words, the Asahi will soon become the world’s first electric vehicle to deliver 338,000 gallons of fossil fuel on demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy