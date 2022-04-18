ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

House fire displaces residents in Kennewick

By Sigmund Seroka' NBC Right Now
nbcrightnow.com
 1 day ago

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Fire Department is investigating the cause of a colonial house fire that has displaced the people living there. KFD says the fire happened around 1:30 a.m at 3 W. 3rd Ave....

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Kennewick, WA
Accidents
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Accident#Kennewick Fire Department#Kfd
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 dead in North Central shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man has died from injuries he suffered in an overnight shooting in the North Central area. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots near W Maxwell Ave and N. Lincoln St just before 1:30 a.m. While officers were headed to that area, they received another call about a crash W. Augusta and N. Wall. The caller said a...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick detectives need help identifying three men in truck burglary investigation

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives are turning to the community for help identifying three men who have been deemed individuals of interest in their investigation into a recent burglary in the Tri-Cities. According to a social media alert from the Kennewick Police Department on Monday afternoon, detectives are looking into a burglary that took place somewhere on the 5300-block of W...
KENNEWICK, WA
KREM2

Mother, teen arrested for drive-by shooting in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A mother and teenager were arrested last Thursday night, March 17, after committing a drive-by shooting in North Spokane, according to police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. when officers responded to several reports of shots fired in the area of 5300 N. Stevens. According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), residents reported that a vehicle drove by their house two separate times while shooting out of the vehicle.
SPOKANE, WA
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Welfare Check in North Idaho Reveals Murder/suicide

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities are investigating a murder/suicide of two people in their 40s during the weekend. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a welfare check at a Coeur d'Alene home Sunday after family had called reporting they couldn't get ahold of their parents. Deputies could see two people inside their living room unconscious. When the entered the home they found a 45-year-old female and 48-year-old male deceased. Detectives were called to the home and determined the incident was a murder/suicide, which remains under investigation.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Early morning crash in Lewiston kills 2 juveniles, injures 6 more

LEWISTON, Idaho - A crash around 5 a.m. Saturday, April 16 on Lapwai Rd. tragically resulted in multiple juvenile fatalities. According to Idaho State Police, a teal Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound at high speed when the driver, a juvenile male, lost control on the gravel road. The Honda rolled into a field on the north side of the roadway.
LEWISTON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy