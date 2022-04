Cindy Williams Gutiérrez brings to stage 'choreopoem' with stories of oppression and resilience at CoHo Theater.UPDATE: The play has been postponed a week, opening with a preview March 31, because of a positive COVID-19 test among a cast member. For more: For more: www.cohoproductions.org. Telling stories of oppression and resilience around the world, "In the Name of Forgotten Women" takes a different approach to stage theater. Its characters are symbolic women from different cultures, constructed through the creativity of Portland poet Cindy Williams Gutiérrez, who has worked seven years on poems and four years on what she calls her "choreopoem."...

