Public Safety

Five arrested from Cancun home believed related to deadly Riviera Maya shooting

By Cancun News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCancun, Q.R. — A police operation in the Lombardo Toledano neighborhood of Cancun Sunday resulted in five arrests. Those taken into custody are believed related to the deadly parking lot shooting that took place last week...

