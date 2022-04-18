ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Here's what Garett Bolles told Russell Wilson when he first met the QB

By Joshua Kellem
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcgaJ_0fCXTZLr00

When Russell Wilson, former Seattle Seahawks QB, landed in Broncos Country, he wasted little time acclimating himself to his new teammates.

Since competent blocking is what’ll propel the Broncos into Super Bowl contention, it makes sense to quickly introduce yourself to your blindside blocker. Talking to the media Thursday, Garett Bolles unveiled how his first interaction with Wilson went.

“He face timed me and we talked like 10 minutes, ” Bolles said, via DNVR’s Andrew Mason. “I was just excited [to talk with him]. I told him, ‘Hey man, I know you’re used to getting hit. You’re not going to get hit here.'”

While it’s a fool’s errand to think Wilson will literally never be hit, it’s not unrealistic to believe Bolles and the rest of the o-line can cut down on the number of sacks the QB takes. For context, Wilson’s totaled at least 33 sacks in every season he’s played. Some of that is due to his ability to extend plays and roll out of the pocket, but much of it was also on his line.

Denver’s line will aim to do a better job than Seattle’s.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Colin Kaepernick linked to new NFL team

For weeks, there’s been a lot of speculation around Colin Kaepernick and a potential return to the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks were the franchise mostly linked to that opportunity but they don’t seem willing at this point to take a chance on the former NFL quarterback in spite of his recent efforts to prove that he can still play.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

Russell Wilson and Ciara Just Made a Massive Purchase

Now that Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the former Seattle Seahawks player and his wife Ciara are officially making Colorado their new home. TMZ reports the "Goodies" singer and Quarterback have just plunked paid $25 million on a new Denver mansion. The single-family home sits on 5.34 acres and is just a 24-minute drive from the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium where the team plays their games. The 20,060 square foot estate has plenty of room for the power couple and their three children: Sienna, Win, and a son, Future from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Washington Football
Local
Colorado Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Look: Photo From Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Going Viral

You’re not going to believe this, folks. Bill Belichick actually smiled for a picture during his birthday celebration on Saturday. Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, shared a birthday picture of the New England Patriots head coach to her Instagram story over the weekend. Believe it or not, Belichick actually appears to be pretty happy.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mason
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
The Spun

Charles Woodson Names NFL’s Best Running Back Ever

Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
NFL
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Seattle Seahawks Qb#Broncos Country#Dnvr
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson, Ciara Purchase Huge Denver Mansion

One month after being traded to the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have made themselves at home. It’s a mighty expensive home, at that. According to reports, the Wilsons have purchased a $25 million mansion in Cherry Hills Village, just south of Denver. The home is...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

How much will Russell Wilson get on his next deal?

I noticed on Friday a suggestion that the recent Derek Carr extension will be the starting point for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s next contract. Wilson is represented by an agent who has one NFL client. Mark Rodgers has a history of driving a very hard bargain on Wilson’s behalf. The Carr contract, frankly, is not the product of a hard bargain. It’s a capitulation by a player who, in my view, was so determined to remain with the team and so earnest about ingratiating himself to new Patriot-way management that he took a deal that looks good on the surface, but that screams out “team friendly” just under the top layer of the epidermis.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

It was Bill Belichick’s 70th birthday yesterday and NFL fans around the country have been paying tribute to the most successful coach in NFL history. In 22 years with the New England Patriots, Belichick has led the team to the playoffs 18 times. He has 17 AFC East titles, 30 postseason wins, 13 AFC Championship Game appearances, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl wins.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Reportedly Didn’t Show Up Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Packers predicted to trade for pro-bowl wide receiver on draft day

The Green Bay Packers added a much needed piece to their wide receiver room this past week. Sammy Watkins will bring a deep threat presence that Matt Lafleur wanted to replace after Marquez Valdes-Scantling left. However it is clear that Green Bay isn’t done adding to their wide receiver room.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy