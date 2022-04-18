Here's what Garett Bolles told Russell Wilson when he first met the QB

When Russell Wilson, former Seattle Seahawks QB, landed in Broncos Country, he wasted little time acclimating himself to his new teammates.

Since competent blocking is what’ll propel the Broncos into Super Bowl contention, it makes sense to quickly introduce yourself to your blindside blocker. Talking to the media Thursday, Garett Bolles unveiled how his first interaction with Wilson went.

“He face timed me and we talked like 10 minutes, ” Bolles said, via DNVR’s Andrew Mason. “I was just excited [to talk with him]. I told him, ‘Hey man, I know you’re used to getting hit. You’re not going to get hit here.'”

While it’s a fool’s errand to think Wilson will literally never be hit, it’s not unrealistic to believe Bolles and the rest of the o-line can cut down on the number of sacks the QB takes. For context, Wilson’s totaled at least 33 sacks in every season he’s played. Some of that is due to his ability to extend plays and roll out of the pocket, but much of it was also on his line.

Denver’s line will aim to do a better job than Seattle’s.