Hilary Duff’s Daughters and Celebrity Kids’ Cutest Easter Bunny Pics in 2022

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Hopping their way to a happy Easter! Hilary Duff , Lauren Bushnell and more celebrities posted hilarious pictures of their kids posing with the Easter Bunny.

The Lizzie McGuire alum, 34, shares daughters Banks, 3, and Mae , 12 months, with her husband, Matthew Koma , and the DJ, also 34, dressed in a costume.

“I think it was real hot in that suit. And it was real hot he was willing to do it,” the How I Met Your Father star told her Instagram followers on Sunday, April 17.

“Kids love me,” the “Kisses Back” singer joked via Instagram Stories. Duff, who is also the mother of son Luca, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie , posted a video on her own Story, saying, “Just on a date with the Easter Bunny. Don’t talk in that costume to the children.”

Not only did the New York native let the former Disney Channel star and their little ones sit on his lap during the Easter celebration, but he was a “great sport” with Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith ’s 13-month-old son, Gus , as well. Even Duff’s former Younger costar Molly Bernard posed with Koma.

“Not so sure about the Easter Bunny,” the This Is Us star, 38, captioned photos with Goldsmith, 36, and their baby boy.

The “I Wanna Be With You” singer, who gave birth to her first child in February 2021 , also posted footage of her little one “really figuring out how to bond” with a dog named Leo as they played fetch post-Easter egg hunt.

As for Bushnell, the 32-year-old Bachelor alum celebrated her and Chris Lane ’s son Dutton ’s first Easter with a basket full of books and plastic eggs before watching golf and meeting the Easter Bunny.

“He looks concerned but actually liked the bunny,” the Bachelor Nation member wrote via Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Other celebrities chose to dress their kids in bunny-patterned outfits instead. Maralee Nichols , for example, matched her and Tristan Thompson ’s 4-month-old son, Theo , in rabbit pajamas, while Witney Carson ’s 15-month-old son, Leo, wore a blue cardigan covered in bunnies. Ashley Tisdale ’s daughter, Jupiter , 12 months, rocked carrot-shaped bunny ears.

Keep scrolling to see Big Brother ’s Dani Briones , former pageant queen Brittany Bell and more celebrity parents’ festive Easter fun with their kids.

Us Weekly

